UiPath’s Short interest has climbed to 15.7%, nearly double mid-December levels, prompting some traders to expect a short squeeze if the earnings report beats expectations.

UiPath will report quarterly results after the markets close on Wednesday.

Traders are keenly watching high short interest, anticipating a massive squeeze and significant upside potential post-earnings.

Stocktwits sentiment for PATH jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish.’

Retail sentiment for UiPath, Inc. on Stocktwits climbed sharply higher even as the stock broke its five-day winning streak on Tuesday, ahead of its fourth-quarter report.

The retail trading community on the platform believes that rising short positions pressured PATH stock, although many expect a strong earnings report on Wednesday, which could prompt a short squeeze. A short squeeze occurs when a heavily shorted stock rises sharply, forcing short sellers to buy back shares and pushing the price even higher.

UiPath is among the key stocks investors are watching amid rising enterprise adoption of AI tools. The company offers software that automates repetitive, time-consuming business tasks, such as filling out forms, extracting information from documents, and generating reports – also known as Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Over the past year, it has doubled down on its shift to AI-driven, agentic automation, rolling out new tools such as Agent Builder and deepening partnerships with players including OpenAI, SAP, and Deloitte.

PATH Stock Move

UiPath shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday, though they recouped part of the loss in the after-hours session. They’ve been on a sharp upward trajectory, rising by over 16% over the past nine sessions, though they are still down about 30% year to date.

Notably, short interest in shares has risen to a record 15.7% from 7.9% in mid-December, per Koyfin data.

Retail’s View On PATH

Stocktwits sentiment for the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Tuesday, from ‘bullish’ the previous day.

PATH sentiment and message volume as of March 10 | Source: Stocktwits

“For a red day after many green ones, I can not complain, as it was only 3%. Tomorrow is the big day. $15 plus on a good report!” said a user.

Another said: “60%+ short squeeze with a stellar FY result and improved guidance is completely possible with 20%+ short interest, let’s go!”

Some traders held a different view, owing to the same short positions and the news that chip giant Nvidia is reportedly planning to launch an agentic AI platform.

“It's very risky and with nvda news out the whole software sector is back to tanking mode and It's a longer term event. Strong sell imo,” said a bearish user.

PATH Earnings Watch, Recent Updates

Analysts expect revenue to rise nearly 10% to $464.8 million, per Koyfin, when the company reports its fourth-quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday. Adjusted profit is expected to decline 2% to $0.25 per share.

UiPath won a spot in the S&P 400 at the start of the year. Meanwhile, CEO and Chairman Daniel Dines sold over $4 million worth of shares in January 2026 and December 2025.

