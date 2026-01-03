Loan apps request access to personal data officially for risk assessment. However, this information is often misused for harassment if a payment is missed, with lenders contacting a borrower's relatives and colleagues.

Applying for a loan on your phone is supposed to make life easier. A few taps, an OTP, and the money is on its way. But many borrowers hit an uncomfortable moment just before that final step, the app suddenly asks for access to contacts, photos, files, location and sometimes even call logs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Most people click "allow" because they are in a hurry. Few stop to think what they are really giving away.

Why loan apps want your personal data

The official reason is "risk assessment". App-based lenders deal with many people who don't have long credit histories or steady paperwork, so they look for other signals. Location data can confirm where you are. Device details can flag fraud. Some companies even claim that contact access helps verify identity.

Some of this may be justified. But many apps ask for far more than what is actually needed to decide whether you deserve a loan.

When a simple permission becomes silent pressure

Most borrowers believe they will repay on time, so sharing contacts or gallery access feels harmless. But money trouble usually comes uninvited, a job loss, medical emergency or delayed salary.

In a healthy system, a missed EMI leads to reminders or late fees. In a bad system, your phone becomes a tool of pressure. There have been cases of lenders calling friends, colleagues or relatives pulled directly from contact lists, or even sending messages to them. Even the fear that this could happen is often enough to make borrowers panic.

Contacts and gallery access: the biggest red flags

For most people, giving access to contacts is not essential to get a loan. It doesn't decide your interest rate or your repayment ability. Gallery access is even harder to defend. If documents are required, the app should let you upload only the files you choose.

If a loan app refuses to proceed unless you hand over your contacts and photos, that's your cue to pause and rethink.

Location access needs limits too

Location permissions are common and sometimes reasonable for onboarding or fraud checks. But there's a big difference between allowing access only while using the app and letting it track you all the time.

Continuous location tracking for a loan product is difficult to justify. If the app demands it, you deserve a clear explanation and the option to withdraw it later.

How to quickly judge if an app is trustworthy

Don't be fooled by a glossy design. Check who is actually giving the loan. Is it a known bank or a registered NBFC, or is the app vague about the lender?

Also skim the privacy policy. Look for clear answers: what data is collected, how it is used, whether it is shared, and how long it is kept. If it feels deliberately confusing, that's information in itself.

The simplest rule to protect yourself

Treat permissions like a real contract. If you wouldn't hand your phone to a stranger and say, "Take whatever you want," don't do it just because an app is in a hurry.