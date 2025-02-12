Okta Stock Declines Even As KeyBanc Hikes Price Target On Strong Q4 Checks, But Retail’s Not Buying It

The brokerage has a neutral take on Okta appointing Eric Kelleher as its president and COO, noting that while consistency will matter for the company, investors would have welcomed an outside perspective.

Okta Stock Declines Even As KeyBanc Hikes Price Target On Strong Q4 Checks, But Retail’s Not Buying It
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA) declined by over 0.5% in late morning trade on Tuesday, even as analysts at KeyBanc hiked their price target for the stock, citing strong channel checks during the fourth quarter.

According to TheFly, KeyBanc now has a price target of $125, up from $115, implying an upside of nearly 29% from current levels. The brokerage maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock.

Okta is a San Francisco-based identity and access management service provider.

Underscoring its bull thesis for Okta, KeyBanc said in its latest note that the company’s fourth-quarter checks were strong and displayed an improvement from prior quarters.

The brokerage has a neutral take on Okta appointing Eric Kelleher as its president and COO, noting that while consistency will matter for the company, investors would have welcomed an outside perspective.

Kelleher joined Okta in 2016 and was previously the president of the company’s customer experience and communications division.

Okta is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings on March 3. According to Stocktwits data, Wall Street expects Okta to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 and revenue of $668.9 million.

Okta has beaten earnings and revenue expectations consecutively for the past four quarters.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the Okta stock worsened slightly, straying into ‘bearish’ (38/100) territory at the time of writing.

OKTA retail sentiment.jpg OKTA sentiment and message volume February 11, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Okta’s share price has increased by a little over 5% in the past six months, while its one-year performance is slightly better, with gains of 12.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion AJR

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion

Lyft Stock Tumbles On Soft Q1 Forecast, But Retail Sentiment Rises To Year-High After Q4 Sales Beat

Lyft Stock Tumbles On Soft Q1 Forecast, But Retail Sentiment Rises To Year-High After Q4 Sales Beat

Recent Stories

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Kerala: Govt fails to support wildlife attack victims' families; promises left unfulfilled anr

Kerala: Govt fails to support wildlife attack victims' families; promises left unfulfilled

Mumbai records first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death as 53-year-old man succumbs to illness anr

Mumbai records first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death as 53-year-old man succumbs to illness

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon