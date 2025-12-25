The recall applies to select products distributed at a limited number of U.S. retail locations.

The recall affects limited batches of Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie sold nationwide, tied to a production issue involving small corn starch clumps.

Mondelez said no injuries or illnesses have been reported and advised consumers not to eat the affected products.

The action does not impact other Chips Ahoy items.

Mondelez Global LLC (MDLZ) capped off Christmas Eve with a voluntary recall of two Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie products in the U.S., marking its third recall of 2025, and also coming during one of the busiest snack-buying weeks of the year.

Mixing Issue Behind The Recall

The company said it launched the recall after discovering that an incorrect mixing step during production caused small corn starch clumps to form in some batches.

Mondelez said those clumps could present a choking risk, especially for young children and older adults, leading it to act as a precaution. The company added that no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Limited Products

According to the company, the recall applies only to specific batches of Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie with Best When Used By dates in May 2026, sold at a limited number of retail stores nationwide.

Mondelez said no other Chips Ahoy products or brands in its portfolio are affected and advised consumers not to eat the recalled products.

A Challenging Year For Mondelez

The Christmas Eve recall is the third in 2025 for Mondelez, with both previous ones involving RITZ crackers that had labeling errors which could be harmful to people with peanut allergies.

The company also faced more scrutiny this year when San Francisco filed a lawsuit against Mondelez and other food makers, for marketing ultra-processed foods they knew could harm public health and fuel rates of obesity and chronic disease, according to a Reuters report.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Mondelez was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

MDLZ sentiment and message volume as of December 24| Source: Stocktwits

Mondelez’s stock has risen 0.9% so far in 2025.

