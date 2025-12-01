The stocks were tracked during the shortened Christmas Eve session across healthcare, consumer, and banking.
U.S. stocks finished the shortened Christmas Eve session on a firm footing, with the S&P 500 touching a fresh record as investors leaned into expectations for interest-rate cuts in the year ahead.
Optimism was supported by data showing the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest pace in two years during the third quarter, while a drop in new jobless claims on Wednesday pointed to continued resilience in the labor market.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.5% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, gained 0.3%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 0.6%.
Here’s a look at the names that drew the most buzz:
Omeros Corporation (OMER)
Omeros surged 67% in Wednesday’s midday session following its long-awaited FDA approval for Yartemlea, the first and only treatment approved for the rare and often-fatal transplant complication TA-TMA. The green light paves the way for a U.S. launch in the first half of next year.
OMER stock is up 69% year-to-date.
Nike (NKE)
Nike climbed 5% in Wednesday’s midday session after a regulatory filing showed board member Tim Cook made a nearly $3 million open-market purchase of the stock. The buy stood out as a show of confidence as the company navigates a multi-year turnaround under returning CEO Elliott Hill, even as tariffs and a cautious holiday outlook continue to weigh on sentiment.
NKE stock is up 5% year-to-date.
Citigroup (C)
Citigroup rose 2% in Wednesday’s midday session and extended a powerful rally, pushing shares to levels last seen since 2008. The stock has logged gains in most recent sessions as investors responded to upbeat brokerage calls, easing regulatory pressure and a sweeping internal overhaul aimed at boosting returns and simplifying the business.
C stock is up 2% year-to-date.
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
Dynavax jumped 38% in Wednesday’s midday session after Sanofi agreed to buy the vaccine maker for $2.2 billion in cash. The deal adds Dynavax’s hepatitis B vaccine and pipeline assets to Sanofi’s portfolio and marked one of the day’s clearest takeover-driven moves.
DVAX stock is up 38% year-to-date.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
Agios rallied 18% in Wednesday’s midday session after the FDA approved Aqvesme, an oral therapy for anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. The approval, backed by late-stage trial data, positions Aqvesme as the only FDA-approved treatment across both transfusion-dependent and non-dependent forms of the disease, with a U.S. launch expected next month.
AGIO stock is up 18% year-to-date.
