The stocks were tracked during the shortened Christmas Eve session across healthcare, consumer, and banking.

The list included companies from healthcare, consumer, and banking.

The stocks were among the most discussed names during the Christmas Eve session.

Trading took place during a shortened U.S. market session.

U.S. stocks finished the shortened Christmas Eve session on a firm footing, with the S&P 500 touching a fresh record as investors leaned into expectations for interest-rate cuts in the year ahead.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Optimism was supported by data showing the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest pace in two years during the third quarter, while a drop in new jobless claims on Wednesday pointed to continued resilience in the labor market.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.5% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, gained 0.3%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 0.6%.

Here’s a look at the names that drew the most buzz:

Omeros Corporation (OMER)

Omeros surged 67% in Wednesday’s midday session following its long-awaited FDA approval for Yartemlea, the first and only treatment approved for the rare and often-fatal transplant complication TA-TMA. The green light paves the way for a U.S. launch in the first half of next year.

OMER stock is up 69% year-to-date.

Nike (NKE)

Nike climbed 5% in Wednesday’s midday session after a regulatory filing showed board member Tim Cook made a nearly $3 million open-market purchase of the stock. The buy stood out as a show of confidence as the company navigates a multi-year turnaround under returning CEO Elliott Hill, even as tariffs and a cautious holiday outlook continue to weigh on sentiment.

NKE stock is up 5% year-to-date.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup rose 2% in Wednesday’s midday session and extended a powerful rally, pushing shares to levels last seen since 2008. The stock has logged gains in most recent sessions as investors responded to upbeat brokerage calls, easing regulatory pressure and a sweeping internal overhaul aimed at boosting returns and simplifying the business.

C stock is up 2% year-to-date.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Dynavax jumped 38% in Wednesday’s midday session after Sanofi agreed to buy the vaccine maker for $2.2 billion in cash. The deal adds Dynavax’s hepatitis B vaccine and pipeline assets to Sanofi’s portfolio and marked one of the day’s clearest takeover-driven moves.

DVAX stock is up 38% year-to-date.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Agios rallied 18% in Wednesday’s midday session after the FDA approved Aqvesme, an oral therapy for anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. The approval, backed by late-stage trial data, positions Aqvesme as the only FDA-approved treatment across both transfusion-dependent and non-dependent forms of the disease, with a U.S. launch expected next month.

AGIO stock is up 18% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<