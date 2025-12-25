The recall includes model year 2022-2024 Tucson multipurpose passenger vehicles equipped with an optional Mobis tow hitch wiring harness.

South Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling nearly 52,000 of its Tucson vehicles in the U.S. suited for towing applications over potential fire risks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall includes model year 2022-2024 Tucson multipurpose passenger vehicles equipped with an optional Mobis tow hitch wiring harness. The wiring harness may have been installed incorrectly, allowing water into the control module. This may cause the trailer lighting to fail or an electrical short circuit which could in isolated instances also cause fire, the regulator said.

NHTSA noted that the issue was caused by insufficient sealing of the trailer wiring harness control module.

Impact And Fix

As for a fix, Hyundai dealers will replace the trailer wiring harness free of charge. The remedy trailer wiring harness control module has improved sealing to prevent water intrusion, the regulator said.

However, until the fix is deployed, the regulator advised vehicle owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures. Owners can, however, continue driving the vehicles.

Hyundai is aware of three confirmed fires in the U.S. market starting in August but no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition. One of the vehicles involved in a fire sustained thermal damage to its rear, NHTSA said.

South Korean Automaker’s US Presence

Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and research and development facilities and 850 independent dealers which cumulatively employ about 190,000 people.

Hyundai Motor America has sold 822,756 this year through the end of November, marking a growth of 8% year-over-year, owing to significant demand for its Elantra, Palisade, Tucson and Santa Fe vehicles.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HYMTF stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

HYMTF is the ticker symbol for Hyundai Motor Company's over-the-counter (OTC) shares, representing its global depositary receipts traded in the US market.

