Softbank recorded an investment gain of 559.7 billion yen, helped by gains from its stake in Nvidia and strong performances by its SoftBank Vision Funds.

Artificial intelligence stalwart Nvidia (NVDA) stake boosted the results of investment holding company SoftBank Group (SFTBF), run by Masayoshi Son, in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

The Minato City, Tokyo-based SoftBank reported net income of 421.82 billion yen ($2.9 billion) for the quarter. According to Bloomberg, the net income was more than double that of the consensus estimates.,

Revenue for the three months increased 7% year–over-year (YoY) to 1.82 trillion yen.

The OTC-listed SoftBank stock settled Wednesday’s session up 5.75% at $84.60, taking its year-to-date gains to over 46%.

Softbank recorded an investment gain of 559.7 billion yen in the first quarter, as its Nvidia bet paid off with a profit of 209.7 billion yen and its SoftBank Vision Funds (SVFs) fetched gains of 660.18 billion yen.

The company has also built up a stake in Taiwanese chip foundry TSMC (TSM).

The SVF1 generated a gain of 510.14 billion for the company, primarily due to rises in share prices of Coupang (CPNG) and Auto1 Group.

While speaking at SoftBank’s annual shareholder meeting held in July, Son expressed hopes to transform his company into the “world’s top platformer for ASI [artificial super intelligence] as he believed that it would be a winner-takes-all arena. “I’m all in,” he had said.

The company, along with OpenAI, is the lead investor in the $500 billion private Stargate project announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in January.

The Bloomberg report stated that SoftBank increased its Nvidia stake to more than $3 billion by the end of the March quarter.

Nvidia stock has gained over 33% this year, primarily due to its monopoly position in the AI chip market.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock remained 'bullish' (61/100), while the message volume has trickled down to 'normal' levels.

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of 5:22 a.m. ET, Aug. 7 | source: Stocktwits

The retail mood toward SoftBank stock was 'neutral,' accompanied by 'normal' message volume.

SFTBY sentiment and message volume as of 5:22 a.m. ET, Aug. 7 | source: Stocktwits

In Thursday's early premarket session, Nvidia stock rose nearly a percent to $181.10.

