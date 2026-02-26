The company said on Thursday that it now expects its mid-stage trial of AKB-097 in rare kidney diseases to start in the second half of 2026, with initial data expected in 2027.

The company said on Thursday that it now expects its mid-stage trial of AKB-097 in rare kidney diseases to start in the second half of 2026, with initial data expected in 2027. Akebia acquired the experimental drug from Q32 Bio in November. The company will explore the drug in IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis and C3 glomerulopathy, it said.

Enrollment is also underway for the company’s study of its other experimental therapy praliciguat in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Target enrollment for the trial is approximately 60 patients.

Akebia has two medicines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration including Vafseo for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis patients. In 2026, the company expects a significant revenue growth for Vafseo through expanded access to therapy at dialysis organizations, new patient starts, and improved adherence rates.

“Vafseo commercial trends are showing marked improvement in early 2026... Patient access to Vafseo therapy now stands at 290,000 patients, and early data points to improved patient adherence rates, which we believe are enhanced as a result of dialysis organizations deciding to implement observed dosing protocols. These dynamics, along with the building evidence of clinical differentiation, are expected to drive significant Vafseo revenue growth in 2026 and beyond…, ” said CEO John P. Butler.

Q4 Numbers

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net product revenues of $54.3 million, owing to a quarter-on-quarter increase in prescribers for Vafseo which was launched in the U.S. in Jan. 2025 and an increase in sales volume for Auryxia. Analysts on average were expecting the company to report revenue of $46.09 million.

Net loss per share for the period came in at $0.05, compared to a loss of $0.10 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, but above an analyst estimate of a loss of $0.04.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of about $184.8 million, which it expects to be sufficient to fund current operating plan for at least two years.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AKBA stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted the several potential catalysts for the stock including accelerating adoption for Vafseo and cash hoard.

Another voiced hopes for stock as much as doubling “sooner or later.”

AKBA stock has fallen 28% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<