The company stated that its technology powers the Romanian National Quantum Communication Infrastructure, one of the largest quantum key distribution networks outside of China.

IonQ delivered the QKD network in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, and Romania’s national research and education network.

The company stated that Romania’s nationwide network has been built exclusively with its commercially available QKD technology.

According to the firm, Romania’s quantum infrastructure now spans more than 1,500 kilometers, accounting for a fifth of Europe’s terrestrial quantum communications infrastructure to date.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) on Thursday announced that it has deployed one of the largest operational quantum key distribution networks in Europe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company stated that its technology powers the Romanian National Quantum Communication Infrastructure, one of the largest quantum key distribution (QKD) networks outside of China.

IonQ delivered the QKD network in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, and Romania’s national research and education network.

IonQ shares soared more than 22% in Thursday’s opening trade, with the stock being among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Built Exclusively Using IonQ’s QKD Technology

IonQ noted that Romania’s nationwide network has been built exclusively using the company’s commercially available QKD technology. The company said that this shows quantum-secure communications are scalable and operational for national infrastructure.

“This deployment of QKD at national scale supports critical security initiatives and protects sensitive communications across government, healthcare, research, education, and data center environments,” said IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi.

The firm added that Romania’s quantum infrastructure now spans more than 1,500 kilometers, accounting for a fifth of Europe’s terrestrial quantum communications infrastructure to date.

IonQ’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

IonQ reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings on Wednesday, beating Wall Street estimates in terms of both earnings and revenue.

The firm reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 on revenue of $61.9 million, while Wall Street expected a loss of $0.5 per share on revenue of $40 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

“Our strategic evolution into the world’s only full-stack quantum platform company, and strong organic growth, positions us with continued momentum to achieve $235 million in revenue for 2026, at our current guidance midpoint,” Masi added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around IonQ trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

One user stated that IonQ’s tech is exciting, adding that if the company can demonstrate scalability, the stock could see a “massive upside.”

IONQ stock is down 10% year-to-date, but up 36% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<