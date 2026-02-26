The new release arrives roughly six months after the company debuted the original Nano Banana, a product that quickly gained widespread attention.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) on Tuesday unveiled Nano Banana 2, expanding its artificial intelligence image-generation lineup and aiming to blend high-speed performance with advanced reasoning.

The new release arrives roughly six months after the company debuted the original Nano Banana, a product that quickly gained widespread attention and positioned Google more directly against OpenAI.

Faster Performance Meets Deeper Knowledge

Google said the updated system taps into Gemini’s broader knowledge framework and integrates real-time information from web search to improve its rendering of detailed subjects. The tool can generate infographics, transform written notes into diagrams, and produce data visualizations with improved contextual accuracy.

The company also highlighted upgrades in text clarity within images. Users can create readable marketing materials and translate embedded text into different languages.

Alphabet Class A stock traded over 2% lower on Thursday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

GOOGL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Broad Rollout Across Google Platforms

Google is deploying Nano Banana 2 across several services, including the Gemini app, Search, AI Studio, and its Gemini API within Vertex AI. The model will also power creative tools in Google Ads and become the default image generator in Flow. Subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra will continue to access the earlier Pro model for tasks requiring heightened factual precision.

The updated version will be powered by Gemini 3.1. Since launching Gemini 3, Google has surged to the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation, strengthening its position among the top AI developers.

The launch underscores Google’s efforts to keep pace with rivals such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which has deepened its partnership with OpenAI, and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), which continues investing heavily in AI research.

GOOGL stock has gained by over 77% in the last 12 months.

