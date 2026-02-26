The firm has been working for months with bankers to prepare itself for a potential activist campaign or unwanted takeover bid, Semafor reported on Thursday.

Fintech firm PayPal is reportedly not currently in talks to sell itself to Stripe or anyone else.

The process of hiring bankers followed a steep decline in PayPal shares that left executives worried it could leave the company vulnerable, the report added.

Bloomberg earlier in the week reported that Stripe has expressed interest in PayPal to acquire all or some assets of the firm.

