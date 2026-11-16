According to The South China Post, Alibaba has stringent cybersecurity guardrails for its most advanced AI model, Qwen4-Max.

The company also introduced dedicated datasets and post-training enhancements to mitigate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks.

Qwen4-Max comprises 2.4 trillion parameters and activates 25% fewer parameters per token than its predecessor.

This allows the new model to deliver better reasoning capabilities while also lowering inference costs, cutting the average cost per task by 60%, according to the company.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) were down more than 1% in the overnight session late Sunday, even as the company launched its most advanced artificial intelligence model, Qwen4-Max.

According to a report from The South China Post, the technology and e-commerce giant has stringent cybersecurity guardrails for the model in a bid to balance safety with launching open-source AI models as global concerns over AI-enabled cyberattacks grow.

BABA’s New AI Model More Than Halves Task Costs

As per the report, the Hangzhou-based company also introduced dedicated data sets and post-training enhancements to mitigate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) risks.

The launch comes amid concerns about whether open AI models, which Chinese companies prefer, could increase CBRN risks more than the closed-source models from U.S. rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.

However, Qwen4-Max is a closed model, but the company reaffirmed its open-source strategy by reassuring that smaller-scale, open-weight versions of the Qwen4 series would soon be launched for global developers soon.

The Qwen4-Max comprises 2.4 trillion parameters, the same size as its previous Qwen3.8-Max, although it activates only 71 billion parameters per token, 25% lower than its predecessor.

This lets the new model deliver better reasoning while also lowering inference costs, cutting the average cost per task by 60%, according to the company, which cited an internal benchmark that evaluates model performance on various work tasks.

The model is available via QwenCloud, priced at 7.5 U.S. cents per 1 million tokens.

What’s Retail Saying About BABA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BABA stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$BABA New model is good. They have very good AI agents. Benchmark for AI agent is No.1 in China now.”

Another user said, “$BABA should be great for the T head chip and baba not sure why the sell off. China will have to use there own stuff what better company than baba?”

A third user said, “$BABA $100 tomorrow it's brutally oversold.”

BABA stock is down more than 39% in 2026.

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