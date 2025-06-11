Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes quantum computing is at the cusp of change, with hybrid systems like Cuda Q expected to solve real-world problems sooner than previously anticipated.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has expressed growing confidence in the future of quantum computing, indicating that these advanced systems could start tackling practical problems much earlier than once anticipated.

Speaking during his keynote address at Nvidia’s GTC Paris developer conference today, Huang described quantum technology as approaching a pivotal stage.

“Quantum computing is reaching an inflection point,” he told the audience, pointing to a surge in innovation and collaboration across Europe.

Huang emphasized the potential of hybrid systems like Nvidia’s Cuda Q, which blend classical and quantum computing techniques to push boundaries further.

“We are within reach,” Huang said, referring to solving tangible problems using these systems in the near future.

Quantum computing relies on the unusual behavior of particles at the quantum level to handle information in ways that conventional computers are unable to match.

Instead of using bits that represent either 0 or 1, quantum machines utilize “qubits,” which can exist in several states simultaneously.

This capability enables them to process vast amounts of data efficiently, potentially transforming areas like drug development, complex financial analysis, and advanced materials research.

Huang’s latest comments represent a significant shift from his earlier stance, when he had downplayed near-term progress in the sector.

In Nvidia’s CES 2025 keynote address in January, Huang estimated that practical applications of quantum computing were still 15 to 20 years away.

Huang’s renewed enthusiasm echoes broader momentum in the sector. Investors are closely monitoring quantum computing firms such as IonQ Inc. (IONQ), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (RGTI).

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Nvidia’s revenue jumped 69% year-on-year to $44 billion, well above the analyst consensus estimate of $43.25 billion, as per Finchat data.

For the second quarter, the chip giant expects a revenue of $45.0 billion, plus or minus 2%

Nvidia stock has gained over 7% year-to-date and 19% in the last 12 months.

