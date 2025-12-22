The Bitwise Solana ETF attracted the largest one-day inflow of $1.67 million but retail sentiment on Stocktwits around most ETFs remained in the ‘bearish’ zone.

As per Sosovalue, XRP U.S. spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $13.21 million last week, totaling around $1.07 billion in cumulative net inflows.

Solana spot ETFs also experienced inflows of around $3.57 million over the past week, totaling over $742.6 million in cumulative net inflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs experienced $75.9 million in net outflows last week, primarily led by BlackRock's ETHA.

XRP (XRP) U.S. spot ETFs and Solana (SOL) spot ETFs saw new inflows last week, defying the overall outflow trend as investors withdrew from big funds around Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of Monday morning, XRP spot ETFs listed in the U.S. saw a net inflow of $13.21 million over the past week, bringing the total cumulative net inflows to around $1.07 billion. The total trading value stood at $59 million.

Investors showed interest in XRP ETFs even amid a general risk-off sentiment in the market. Ripple’s price was trading at $1.92, down 0.01% over the day. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around XRP remained in ‘bearish’ territory, with ‘normal’ levels of chatter over the past day.

The largest inflows were seen by the 21Shares XRP ETF (TOXR) with $4 million in single-day net inflows. TOXR was followed by Canary Capital’s XRP ETF (XPRC) with one-day net inflows of $1.38 million. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Canary XRP ETF remained in ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day. Grayscale XRP Trust ETF (GXRP) and Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) saw an inflow of $968,000 and $560,000 in inflows over the same time.

Bitwise Leads Solana ETF Inflows

Similarly, Solana spot ETFs recorded net inflows of around $3.57 million on the day, bringing the cumulative net inflows to over $742.6 million. The total amount traded was over $35.2 million, demonstrating continuing demand in SOL-focused funds even as general crypto sentiment remained cautious.

Solana’s price was trading around $127, up 0.9% over the past day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana remained in ‘bearish’ territory, with ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) had the greatest one-day inflow, pulling in $1.67 million, followed by Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), which received $1.49 million. VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL) had the lowest inflow, at $411,610.

BlackRock ETFs Lead Bitcoin and Ethereum Outflows

In contrast, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw $158.25 million in net outflows, driven mostly by withdrawals from BlackRock's IBIT, which alone witnessed outflows reaching $173 million. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBIT remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day. Despite the daily dip, total net inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs remained high, at roughly $57.4 billion.

Ethereum spot ETFs also continued under pressure, with net outflows of around $75.9 million, led by BlackRock's ETHA. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETHA remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, as chatter was at ‘low’ levels over the past day.



Read also: Bitcoin Stalls As Traders See Fed’s $6.8B T-Bill Buy As Insufficient Liquidity Signal

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<