IO Fund’s Beth Kindig argued that investors may be mistaking a temporary pause for a fundamental slowdown, pointing to Nvidia's latest results.

Nvidia's transition to its Vera Rubin platform appears to be progressing faster than its previous Blackwell ramp, according to Kindig.

She argued that investors may be overlooking how product transitions have historically affected Nvidia's growth trajectory.

Kindig suggested that the current transition could follow a similar pattern, with temporary growth moderation being mistaken for a longer-term deterioration in demand.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) shares saw their worst single-day fall in about 22 months amid concerns of the AI boom running out of steam, with slowing growth expectations, margin pressure and questions over hyperscaler spending weighing on investor sentiment.

IO Fund’s Beth Kindig argued that investors may be mistaking a temporary pause for a fundamental slowdown, pointing to Nvidia's latest results, expanding AI demand and a valuation that has fallen sharply even as growth expectations remain elevated.

Nvidia shares fell more than 14% in Friday’s regular trading, but gained nearly 4% during the afterhours session.

Kindig Says Nvidia's Next-Generation AI Chips Are Already Flexing Muscle

Nvidia's transition to its Vera Rubin platform appears to be progressing faster than its previous Blackwell ramp, according to Kindig. Rubin generated approximately $20 billion in revenue in its first quarter of production shipments, nearly double Blackwell's $11 billion in its initial quarter.

Kindig argued that investors may be overlooking how product transitions have historically affected Nvidia's growth trajectory. During the Blackwell ramp, sequential revenue growth slowed before accelerating again as demand picked up.

She suggested that the current transition could follow a similar pattern, with temporary growth moderation being mistaken for a longer-term deterioration in demand.

Kindig also points to Nvidia's fiscal 2028 revenue growth outlook, which implies growth of approximately 75%, up from 70% projected for fiscal 2027 despite a larger revenue base.

AI Demand Is Still Outstripping Supply, Says Kindig

Kindig noted that the defining characteristic of the AI infrastructure boom remains a supply-constrained market in which demand continues to exceed available capacity.

She highlighted that Nvidia's supply-related commitments surged to $390 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2027, up from $119 billion just two quarters earlier. Meanwhile, cloud industry backlog climbed to $2.5 trillion from $2 trillion in just three months.

“Cloud industry backlog now sits at $2.5 trillion, up from $2 trillion just three months ago, underscoring the significant multi-year opportunity ahead of our partners and of Nvidia,” said Nvidia’s CFO and interim CEO, Collette Kress.

Kindig also pointed to supply constraints elsewhere in the AI ecosystem, including SK Hynix's comments about being effectively sold out through 2029. For her, these figures suggest that the AI infrastructure buildout is far from running out of demand.

Falling AI Costs Could Actually Fuel More Demand

The decline in AI token prices may be creating a counterintuitive effect, wherein cheaper AI services could drive greater usage, ultimately increasing demand for computing infrastructure.

Nvidia reported that token prices have fallen nearly 60% since May, while token consumption has accelerated. Kindig sees this dynamic as an example of “Jevons Paradox,” where improvements in efficiency and lower costs can ultimately lead to greater consumption.

She also highlighted the surprising strength of older GPU generations. Hopper GPUs are reportedly being recontracted at up to twice their original prices under multiyear agreements, while B300 rental rates have risen more than 60% since introduction.

"All of this is creating a powerful flywheel," Kress said.

Kindig argues that AI workloads are increasingly spreading across different GPU generations rather than being concentrated exclusively on the newest hardware, extending the useful economic life of older systems.

She believes that is another sign that AI demand remains robust rather than showing signs of saturation.

What Retail Investors Think Of NVDA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

NVDA stock is down 33% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 6% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 4% over the past 12 months.

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