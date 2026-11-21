Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, said he's buying MSTR and argued the shares are cheap compared with Bitcoin.

Strategy's 850,849 BTC are now worth about $50.2 billion, compared to about $64.2 billion paid, which still leaves a paper loss of about $14 billion.

Shares of MSTR fell nearly 10% to about $78, a new 52-week low.

Strategy bought back STRC for $228.1 million last week, nearly seven times the $33.4 million it invested in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $60,000 Friday for the first time since July, leaving Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc. (MSTR) roughly $14 billion underwater on its holdings.

Bitcoin traded down around $57,799, down about 24% so far in November. In its latest filing, the company holds 850,849 BTC it bought at an average cost of $75,452 per coin. That adds up to about $64.2 billion. With Bitcoin's price at $59,000, Strategy's holding is worth about $50.2 billion.

Bitcoin’s price was down over 5% over the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC dropped to the ‘bearish’ zone from the ‘neutral’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

MSTR Shares Hit Fresh Low: Saylor Holds The Line

With Bitcoin's price down, Strategy shares fell nearly 10% Friday to around $78, hitting its 52-week low. The slide is important because Strategy is funding its Bitcoin with its own shares. As the stock price falls, each additional share it sells generates less revenue.

Source: @saylor/x

However, Saylor stuck to his long-term case. On X, Saylor wrote, Bitcoin's "supply is invariant to demand, its terminal inflation rate is zero, and its economic half-life is infinite." On Thursday, Saylor said, "Seller exhaustion will come long before Saylor exhaustion."

Source: @saylor/x

MSTR's price was up over 2% in overnight trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Back Sees Buying Opportunity

Blockstream CEO Adam Back said in an X post that he was buying MSTR shares at current levels. He compared what 1,000 Strategy shares were worth in Bitcoin at two points this year.

On May 28 late, when STRC hit bottom and Bitcoin was trading at $72,500. 1,000 shares were worth 2.09 BTC. He added that the gap represents "1.5x BTC/share upside."

Source: @adam3us/x

Back said, "With bitcoin discounted, at $59k it makes more sense to push $STRC to par by temporarily pushing interest rate to 13.5% say and then taper it down 0.25%/mo when btc is $100k."

If Strategy could pick up another 50k BTC in the process, he thinks the extra cost would be worth it.

Buybacks Outpace Bitcoin Buys

Recently, a growing share of the company’s funds has been directed toward holding STRC rather than purchasing Bitcoin. STRC is Strategy's variable-rate preferred stock, designed to trade close to its $100 par value.

Strategy said on Monday it purchased 485 BTC for $33.4 million from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. Over the same week it spent $228.1 million buying back STRC shares. It covered most of both by selling about 2.09 million common shares.

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