Anthropic closed 8.5% lower on Friday, a day after gaining 17% in its debut.

The S&P 500 eased about 8.6%, the Nasdaq 100 lost 10.4%, and the Dow Jones index fell 8% in the week ending November 20.

Bitcoin prices also dropped, tracking broader tech weakness.

President Donald Trump threatens U.S. firms building data centers overseas.

U.S. stock indices ended lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 recording its longest losing streak since 2020 as Anthropic’s second trading session failed to lift investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 eased about 8.6%, the Nasdaq 100 lost 10.4%, and the Dow Jones index fell 8% in the week ending November 20. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, lost 7.5% during the same period.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 3.7%, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) eased 2% on Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) slipped 5.6%, mimicking the weakness of the benchmark indices they are based on.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 entered correction territory alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday. The S&P 500 also ended Friday its seventh consecutive session lower.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF(SOXX) fell close to 8% on Friday and lost between 17% and 18% each this week.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ on the Invesco QQQ (QQQ), ‘bearish’ on the SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA) and ‘neutral’ on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which track the benchmark indices at market close on Friday.

US Market Drivers

Index Daily Move Close (Nov.20) Dow Jones Industrial Average -2% 48,147.33 S&P 500 -3.7% 6,910.39 Nasdaq 100 -5.6% 25,028.98

A sharp spike in equity market turbulence pushed the market's fear index to levels not seen since April 2025. The surrounding anxiety spread across global asset classes, weighing on commodities, crypto assets like Bitcoin, and developing equities. Meanwhile, market participants scaled back expectations for a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve next month.

Bitcoin prices hovered around the $59,000 level, down nearly 5% on Friday, marking the apex cryptocurrency for a seventh consecutive weekly decline, its longest since the drawdown of April 2022.

Strategy (MSTR), the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, dropped 30.3% this week and was the worst-performing stock for the week on the Nasdaq 100 and the underlying Invesco QQQ ETF.

Nvidia’s earnings performance and Anthropic’s IPO were anchoring investor hope that the AI trade had some teeth. Both, however, have disappointed to some degree. While Nvidia’s earnings were strong, congressional summons regarding its chip export policy and a reported SEC investigation regarding accounting practices have outweighed the strong earnings print.

The 8.5% drop in Anthropic’s second trading session led investors to lose confidence in riskier assets and move funds towards safe-haven assets.

“The stock market is going through an AI repricing, reflecting an environment of slowing data center buildouts, reduced funding sources for AI-related projects and a slower trajectory of technology-related earnings growth,” Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners told Bloomberg.

Key Trending Stocks

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic (ANT) eclipsed SpaceX in investor demand during its initial public offering this week, drawing massive interest from both individual mom-and-pop buyers and Wall Street institutions in the largest public market debut on record.

Shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) surged as much as 20% in after-hours trading on Friday after reports that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is in discussions to acquire the cybersecurity firm.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” surged past every prior entertainment debut, generating an estimated $3.79 billion in global first-day sales.

The ‘Big Short’ famed investor Michael Burry locked in profits on half of his bearish bets against Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and an ETF that tracks the semiconductor sector on Friday.

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