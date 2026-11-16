Burry highlighted that Nvidia last year moved its revenue reporting from counting sales by billing location to headquarters location, “a much less geographically precise methodology as far as location where the chips are finally installed and used.”

The Financial Times reported that Huang discussed a comeback as Nvidia CEO with confidants.

Analysts see the possibility of Huang’s return rising.

Retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged over the past week.

Amid an unprecedented fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure, ace investor Michael Burry on Sunday expressed doubts about the AI chipmaker’s revenue recognition practices and suggested the company’s revenue from China was falling even before the U.S. export ban on advanced chips.

The latest view from Burry, a noted Nvidia (NVDA) critic, comes amid growing buzz that Huang is discussing an effort to return to the helm. NVDA stock was down 1% in overnight trading late Sunday after falling 12.8% in the week, its worst weekly performance since March 2025.

Burry Questions Nvidia’s China Revenue Reporting

“Many of us that have been following the NVIDIA story remember years of significant China revenue share that suddenly seemed to fall, even allowing for earlier export rules, in the years leading up to the export ban. Fewer of us noticed that Singapore’s share was growing rapidly up until it disappeared,” Burry said in a new blog post on Sunday.

Burry highlighted that in late 2025, Nvidia moved its revenue reporting from counting sales by billing or invoicing location to counting revenue by headquarters location, “a much less geographically precise methodology as far as location where the chips are finally installed and used.”

Nvidia even recast FY2024 and FY2025 to show how they looked under the new reporting methodology and the change “had the effect of boosting China revenue in those years so that it did not look like it was falling anymore in the years immediately prior to the export ban,” Burry wrote.

“To me, this looked like a mild form of manipulation - the recast is standard practice once the decision to change methodology was implemented, but the effect was convenient,” Burry said.

“The reporting change with the recast years made the export-ban era drop look even bigger, even as Singapore disappeared. Clean compliance, perhaps too clean.”

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese companies access Nvidia AI chips in Southeast Asian data centers, exploiting a gap in U.S. sanctions.

Huang’s Potential Return Gains Momentum

The Financial Times reported that Huang has discussed a comeback as Nvidia CEO with confidants, as allies form a “war room” to lobby for his return and seek White House support. Huang resigned on Thursday after several of his affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, came to light, and Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim chief as it investigates Huang’s dealings.

A public campaign to reinstate Huang also gained momentum over the weekend, according to FT. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney were among executives backing a public letter demanding that its board “Bring Jensen Back.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged Nvidia’s board to hire an outsider as its next permanent CEO. “As the board conducts a search for a new leader, they need to go outside the company,” Bessent said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “They need a dramatic shake-up.”

Analysts See His Return Odds Going Up

Analysts say the odds of Huang’s return have gone up. “I now put the odds Jensen returns at 51%. On Friday I had it at 10%. Kalshi currently has it at 9%,” Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster said in an X post, adding that Huang’s resignation may have been a facade.

In a separate post, Munster said Nvidia might just skip offering business forecasts at its earnings report Tuesday.

“No one individual can replace Jensen as CEO….but at the end of the day after this global scandal the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good….that cannot be replicated and any talk of a damaged Jensen coming back to Nvidia is ridiculous in our view…” Yorkville Ives partner Dan Ives said in an X post.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on NVDA to $267 from $300, while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, admitting that Huang’s exit is a “major setback.”

Nvidia lacks an immediate permanent successor and China regulatory risk are factors. However, Nvidia’s “foundation is strong and even on more conservative assumptions” the research firm said in an investor note.

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged over the past week.

“Jensen is TOO BIG to take off the AI CHESS BOARD. He and Elon, probably the two most important. Bring Jensen back,” a trader wrote.

Another, with a contrarian view, wrote: “$NVDA I don’t think Jensen will be coming back. Just accept it folks. This company will go farther without Jensen than anyone can imagine. NVDA will thrive and do much greater things without him. 340 Price Target by Q3 2027.”

Year to date, NVDA stock is now down 12.5%.

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