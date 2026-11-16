Analyst Michael Van De Poppe was clear that a rebound would not mark the end of the sell-off.

Michael Van De Poppe said it was still the middle of the correction and market acceleration.

Over the weekend, Strategy’s Michael Saylor hinted at another buying opportunity.

The rebound came after a sharp slide, as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit multi-month lows.

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered on Sunday after falling to about $62,100 a day earlier, which Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said could turn into a "mean-reversion play," but warned the market has not bottomed.

Van de Poppe, founder of MN Fund, said on X that the drop had been severe. "After such a massive crash (and we don't know where the bottom is), it's possible to be seeing a mean-reversion play," he wrote. A mean-reversion move happens when a price snaps back toward its average after a sharp swing.

Van de Poppe said that it "could be to $70-72K" for Bitcoin. For Ethereum (ETH), he put the range at $2,050 to $2,100.

Source: @CryptoMichNL/x

He was clear that a rebound would not mark the end of the sell-off. "That doesn't mean we're bottoming out at all; it's still the middle of the correction and acceleration in the markets," he said. Still, he saw value in the swings. "High volatility = high chances of opportunity = also great for long-term investments," he wrote.

On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was one of the top trending tickers among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s price was trading near $64,800 on Sunday, up over 2% in 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bearish,’ zones, as chatter around it stayed at high levels over the past day.

Ethereum’s price also recovered, up over 4% on Sunday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETH moved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ zones, as chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Is Bitcoin’s Short Squeeze Over?

CoinGlass data showed $386.64 million worth of positions were liquidated across the market in 24 hours, wiping out 76,220 traders. Short sellers accounted for almost 69% of the $265.67 million in losses. Bitcoin led the flush with $200 million in liquidations, mostly shorts. The biggest single hit was a $8.92 million short on Bitcoin on Hyperliquid (HYPE) at $65,539. Ether came in second with $94.24 million liquidated. Most of the $16.47 million liquidated in the past hour was in long positions, suggesting prices are cooling off.

Saylor, Cole Eye The Dip

Bitcoin's biggest corporate holders, meanwhile, signaled they were ready to buy the dip. Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor posted a chart of the company's purchases, saying "This dip could use a little orange." The chart showed Strategy holding about 850,360 Bitcoin at an average cost of about $75,450. At current prices, those holdings were down 13.5%.

Strive (ASST) CEO Matt Cole shared a similar chart of his company's roughly 43,150 Bitcoin. "Bitcoin's cheap, we want more," he wrote.

Prices rebounded after a sharp slide, with Bitcoin falling below $66,000 on Saturday for the first time since August and Ethereum touching a low of about $1,713, its weakest level since July.

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