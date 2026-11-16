Nvidia remains on track to post its third-quarter results under interim CEO Colette Kress on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, many on Wall Street have expressed an interest in Jensen Huang returning to the helm of Nvidia following his resignation last week.

Anthropic’s initial public offering is also coming up this week as the AI giant eyes a valuation of about $1.4 trillion.

Oil prices have declined after Trump signaled last week that America would not initiate an attack on Iran.

U.S. stock futures traded lower overnight late Sunday as markets prepared for Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) third-quarter earnings expected later this week, even as the company grapples with leadership challenges after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down last week following multiple infidelity reports.

Markets are also bracing for Anthropic's much-anticipated public listing and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting.

As of 08:36 p.m. EST, Dow futures declined 0.11%, while the S&P 500 futures were down 0.22% and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.58%.

On Friday, the three U.S. benchmark indexes posted a mixed close amid a volatile week on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite led the decline, shedding more than 200 points to close 0.91% lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.40% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.10%.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.10% 52,347.55 S&P 500 -0.40% 7,561.67 Nasdaq Composite -0.91% 25,136.27

Despite the volatility from Nvidia’s leadership upheaval, U.S. benchmark indexes ended the week in the green. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow all closed more than 2% higher.

Key US Market Drivers

Last week, markets contended with uncertainty at AI darling Nvidia as the CEO’s departure left the company in the lurch. The chipmaker’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, stepped in as the interim CEO even as the board continues to scour for a full-time replacement both internally and externally.

However, many on Wall Street have expressed an interest in Huang returning to the helm of the company. Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster said that the odds of Huang returning are increasing. In a post on X, he said, “I now put the odds Jensen returns at 51%. On Friday I had it at 10%. Kalshi currently has it at 9%.”

He outlined two reasons for his increased odds: “1. The bring back Jensen movement is gaining momentum. 2. Jensen “resigning” was facade, given the Board forced his hand. But that distinction between “resigning” and getting fired is key because it gives the Board air cover that they never let him go and therefore could welcome him back.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and several other prominent tech founders and investors, including more than 150,000 petition signatories, are urging the company to reinstate Huang, citing his industry relationships and strategic importance.

Musk said in a post on X over the weekend, “Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract. Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

Meanwhile, Nvidia said last week that it remains on track to post its third-quarter results under interim CEO Kress on Nov. 17. Dan Ives, analyst at Yorkville Ives, reportedly said in a note that the main task at hand for Kress is to restore order and give the Street confidence in the Nvidia story going forward. “This starts with earnings and the conference call this week on Tuesday after the bell…we still expect guidance and a typical conference call around robust business metrics with demand metrics that have clearly accelerated since last quarter,” he wrote, as per CNBC.

In a post on X, Ives said that he was not confident about Huang returning to the company. “We see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO. It’s about moving forward for Nvidia and it starts Tuesday with earnings as Colette leads NVDA ahead (for now).”

Another major catalyst for markets this week is Claude-market Anthropic’s initial public offering. The AI giant is looking at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion.

Ryan Detrick, CMT, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, warned in a post on X, “With Anthropic's IPO likely later this week, good time to remember that huge pops are normal on Day 1, but so are enormous drawdowns during that first year.”

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump has signalled that America would refrain from pursuing further attacks on Iran. However, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said over the weekend that Tehran “will not wait for the U.S. to attack first” and suggested that Washington might be buying time through diplomacy to prepare for another attack.

Oil prices have declined following Trump’s statement last week. Brent crude futures were trading at $95.33 a barrel, down about 0.53%, while WTI crude futures traded 0.34% lower at $88.26 per barrel.

Analyst Patrick De Haan said in a post on X, “If the Iran situation had been resolved months and months ago prices would have fallen far earlier. By extending the uncertainty over Iran/Strait, high gas prices were extended. Now they're easing as Trump signals lack of new escalation.”

Meanwhile, Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit next week, with the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world likely to be a key point of discussion.

Markets will also be watching for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting, when the central bank held the benchmark interest rates steady at 3.75% to 4.00% in a 10–2 vote, for further cues on the economy.

Investors will also be looking out for Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s opening remarks at the Federal Reserve's Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference on Monday.

Trending Tickers To Watch

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT): Shares of the biopharmaceutical company plummeted nearly 20% in extended trading hours after the FDA rejected its application for ivonescimab in previously treated, EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS): The neocloud company’s stock fell nearly 4% overnight, extending declines after it posted weak quarterly results last week and attracted a slew of price target cuts from Wall Street analysts.

Helus Pharma Inc. (HELP): Shares of the company surged more than 23% in the overnight session late Sunday ahead of its topline results from its Phase 3 APPROACH study evaluating HLP003 in major depressive disorder expected on Monday.

Strategy (MSTR): The company’s stock plunged more than 7% in the overnight session late Sunday amid a deep rout in Bitcoin prices.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) all edged lower at the time of writing.

U.S. Treasury yields were falling at the time of writing, although the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading above 5%, at 5.141%, while the 30-year yield was at 5.469%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.16% amid ‘neutral’ sentiment.

Asian markets opened lower on Monday, with South Korea's KOSPI, Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s SSE Composite and Australian stocks all edging lower at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<