SMMT shares plunged 20% overnight late Sunday after the FDA rejected its Ivonescimab-plus-chemotherapy application for a lung cancer indication.

Harmoni delayed cancer progression or death but failed to show the statistically significant survival benefit the FDA required.

Capricor awaits a Nov.22 FDA decision on Deramiocel for upper limb impairment in Duchenne patients older than nine.

Capricor previously received an FDA rejection and faced a negative advisory vote on Deramiocel’s effectiveness for Duchenne-related heart disease.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) plunged 20% overnight late Sunday after a weekend FDA rejection, fueling fear among Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) investors ahead of a Nov.22 decision on Deramiocel, its experimental treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

SMMT stock fell 13% last week, posting its worst weekly performance in a month, while CAPR rose 6% for its third consecutive weekly gain.

Why The FDA Turned Summit Down

Summit announced the FDA’s rejection on Sunday, one week before Capricor’s Nov.22 decision deadline. The rejection covers Ivonescimab plus chemotherapy for patients with advanced, EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer whose disease progressed after an EGFR-targeted treatment.

The Harmoni trial showed that the combination delayed cancer progression or death. However, it did not show a statistically significant survival benefit, which the FDA said was needed to support approval, according to Summit.

Summit pointed to later analyses showing consistent survival results across regions, but the findings did not resolve the agency’s concerns. “We are disappointed for patients and their families awaiting additional treatment options in this setting,” Chairman and Co-CEO Robert Duggan said.

Summit will still study Ivonescimab in other settings, including first-line lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

CAPR’s FDA Countdown Enters Final Week

Capricor has already faced setbacks in its bid to win approval for Deramiocel. The FDA issued a complete response letter in July 2025, asking for more clinical evidence. In July this year, an FDA advisory panel voted 9-3 against the evidence supporting the treatment’s effectiveness for Duchenne-related heart muscle disease.

The vote was nonbinding and did not cover Hope-3’s main measure of arm and hand function or the treatment’s overall benefits and risks, according to Capricor.

The company then submitted two-year follow-up data and additional analyses, narrowing its proposed use to upper limb impairment in Duchenne patients older than nine. The FDA extended its review from Aug.22 to Nov.22 to assess the new information.

Capricor said Hope-3 met its main goal, showing that Deramiocel significantly slowed the decline in arm and hand function compared with placebo.

During the follow-up study, patients who switched from placebo to Deramiocel declined 76% more slowly than during their previous year on placebo. “As we approach our PDUFA date, we remain confident in the strength of our data,” CEO Linda Marban said. Capricor also said that its San Diego manufacturing facility was ready to support an initial launch if Deramiocel wins approval.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SMMT And CAPR?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both SMMT and CAPR was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user said, “$CAPR writing on the wall with SMMT.” Another user asked whether anyone else was nervous while waiting for Capricor’s news.

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A separate user said, “Don’t let the trolls try to scare you with SMMT decision. It is like apples and paper bag lol.” Another user said, “SMMT holds 0 weight on my thesis. None.”

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A different user saw a possible buying opportunity, saying they hoped the reaction to Summit would push CAPR shares lower so they could add to their position.

SMMT shares are down 19% year-to-date, while CAPR has fallen 67%.

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