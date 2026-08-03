Novavax is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday.

Novavax has moved away from trying to sell COVID vaccines on a large scale by itself.

Instead, it is running a leaner operation that mainly licenses its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant to larger drugmakers.

Certain retail investors on Stocktwits voiced optimism for the Cyclospora outbreak, creating another opportunity for Novavax.

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) rose about 1% on Monday as investors awaited the company's second-quarter earnings later this week, with the biotech continuing its shift away from COVID-19 vaccine sales.

Novavax is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday. According to data from Fiscal AI, the company is expected to report quarterly revenue of $52.06 million, down from $239.24 in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Loss per share is expected to come in at $0.38, compared to the profit of $0.62 recorded in Q2 2025.

Novavax’s Strategic Pivot

Novavax has moved away from trying to sell COVID vaccines on a large scale by itself. Instead, it is running a leaner operation that mainly licenses its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant — a technology that helps vaccines work better — to larger drugmakers.

A key example is the January 2026 non-exclusive deal with Pfizer. Novavax received $30-million upfront and could earn up to $500 million more in milestones plus royalties if Pfizer uses Matrix-M in up to two vaccine programs. The company has also signed material-transfer agreements with other firms and continues work on combination vaccines through partnerships, including with Sanofi.

In the first quarter, Novavax reported total revenue of about $140 million, with product sales declining sharply year-over-year while licensing and royalty revenue grew. The company has guided for full-year 2026 adjusted total revenue of $230–$270 million.

On Thursday, investors will look for updates on cash position, progress with Matrix-M deals, and how the leaner model is performing.

How Did NVAX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVAX stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user applauded Novavax’s strategy of licensing Matrix-M, noting that other drug companies can easily use it in their own vaccine development efforts. “Matrix M will be used simultaneously by the most ardent and embittered rivals. Business schools will study this coup d'état by Novavax in the future,” they wrote.

Another user voiced optimism for the Cyclospora outbreak, creating an opportunity for Novavax after two deaths were confirmed in Michigan earlier on Monday.

NVAX stock has gained 10% year-to-date.

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