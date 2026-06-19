Google will source the full output of RWE’s Oklahoma solar project under a 15-year agreement, with operations slated to begin in 2028.

The Crooked Creek Solar project will supply electricity for Google’s operations in the Southwest Power Pool market.

The project is expected to generate $24.3 million in local economic activity and create up to 250 construction jobs.

Stocktwits traders said the agreement highlights the growing importance of energy infrastructure as AI workloads expand.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) shares gained more than 5% in Monday midday trading. Google and German energy firm RWE announced a 15-year power purchase agreement for the output of the 155-megawatt Crooked Creek Solar project in Oklahoma.

GOOGL To Receive Power From Oklahoma Project

RWE plans to begin onsite construction at the Crooked Creek Solar project later this year, with commercial operations expected to start in 2028. Once operational, the facility will supply electricity to support Google’s operations in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market while providing long-term economic benefits to McCurtain County and surrounding communities.

The project is expected to generate an estimated $24.3 million in local economic activity during construction, along with about $1.4 million in state and local tax revenue for McCurtain County, RWE said in a statement.

Oklahoma Project Expected To Create 250 Jobs

Peak construction is expected to employ up to 250 workers onsite. Once operational, the project is projected to generate around $25 million for county programs, local emergency medical services, the Broken Bow School District and regional technology education centers.

RWE said it has contributed more than $100,000 through donations, sponsorships and community partnerships in Oklahoma. The company operates a diversified U.S. generation portfolio with around 13 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, including solar, onshore wind and battery storage assets across 27 states.

GOOGL Stock: Retail Traders See AI Infrastructure Play

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GOOGL was ‘neutral,’ while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

Some retail traders viewed the agreement as part of Google’s broader infrastructure strategy.

One retail trader said the agreement reflects “how Big Tech is building the foundation for the AI era.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another trader said, “The AI race isn’t just about chips and data centers. Energy is becoming one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle.” The trader added that as AI workloads keep growing, those building AI infrastructure could become “just as important as the companies building the models.” The trader said Google “remains one of the names I’m keeping on watch.”

View this Stocktwits post

GOOGL stock has gained over 20% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<