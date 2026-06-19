MoonLake has consistently guided for a “mid-2026” primary endpoint readout from IZAR-1, its late-stage trial for sonelokimab in certain patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

During its Investor Day on June 22, management stated that the company’s largest trial to date “will read in about a month’s time.”

MoonLkae has two additional catalysts slated for the remainder of the year.

The company plans to submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval for sonelokimab in hidradenitis suppurativa at the end of September 2026.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) traded 5% lower on Monday as traders await the results of a key clinical trial of the company’s sonelokimab in certain patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

MoonLake has consistently guided for a “mid-2026” primary endpoint readout from IZAR-1, its late-stage trial for sonelokimab in patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who have not been treated with a specific class of therapy called biologics. More specifically, during its Investor Day on June 22, management stated that the company’s largest trial to date “will read in about a month’s time.”

That commentary pointed to a late-July or early-August 2026 announcement window. As of Monday, the data has not yet been released. Investors continue to debate whether the results will arrive as a standalone press release or potentially be timed alongside the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 financial results.

IZAR-1 is a large late-stage trial testing MoonLake’s drug sonelokimab in about 960 adults with psoriatic arthritis. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a long-term condition that affects some people who have (or have had) psoriasis — the skin disease that produces red, scaly patches. In PsA, the immune system mistakenly attacks the joints and the places where tendons and ligaments attach to bone, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling.

Patients in the IZAR-1 trial are randomly given either the real drug or a placebo, and neither they nor their doctors know which one they received. The main goal is to prove the drug works better than the placebo at meaningfully improving joint symptoms after 16 weeks. The trial also checks other benefits, such as clearer skin, overall better disease control, and how patients feel in daily life.

Other Near-Term Catalysts For MLTX

Beyond IZAR-1, MoonLake’s pipeline and regulatory calendar remain busy through the rest of 2026.

The company plans to submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval for sonelokimab in hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic, painful inflammatory skin disease, at the end of September 2026. Acceptance and a potential Priority Review decision are expected by the end of November 2026, with a possible U.S. launch targeted for the second half of 2027 if approved.

Another late-stage trial in PsA patients who did not respond well to an older class of drugs is expected to report its main results in the second half of 2026.

MoonLake raised roughly $200 million in a public offering in late June, strengthening its cash position to fund these steps.

How Did MLTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MLTX stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for trial success with IZAR-1, citing strong mid-stage trial outcomes.

Another expects the company to announce the trial outcome by mid-August, urging others to “hold.”

MLTX stock has gained nearly 33% year-to-date.

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