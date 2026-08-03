Robinhood Markets is opening access to private venture capital investments for retail traders through the upcoming New York Stock Exchange listing of Robinhood Ventures Fund II.

Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII) enables non-accredited everyday investors to request initial public offering shares without income requirements or investment minimums.

The closed-end fund launches with a initial portfolio of 80 private companies, focusing heavily on early-stage startups created by or linked to Y Combinator founders.

Expected to price at $25 per share, the fund will trade under the NYSE ticker symbol "RVII," with the customer allocation request window closing August 12.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is expanding its initiative to democratize venture capital, creating a dedicated public vehicle designed to let individual retail investors buy into early-stage startup companies.

The brokerage firm announced on Monday that customers can begin requesting shares in the initial public offering of Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII). The closed-end fund expects to price at $25 per share and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 13 under the symbol "RVII." The allocation request window for self-directed account holders closes August 12.

HOOD stock gained 6% on Monday, breaking past four consecutive days of losses.

Bridging The Private Market Divide

Historically, early-stage venture capital has been restricted to institutional funds and accredited high-net-worth investors. By the time private tech companies went public on major exchanges, much of their early growth was already realized.

RVII operates as a business development company—a specialized type of closed-end fund that invests directly in private entities while giving public investors exchange-traded daily liquidity. Unlike traditional private equity funds, RVII imposes no minimum income or asset requirements on buyers.

"With Robinhood Ventures Fund II, retail investors no longer have to wait until a company's IPO to be part of an early growth journey," said Sarah Pinto, head of Robinhood Ventures.

Startup Portfolio Strategy

The fund debuts with an initial portfolio of 80 private companies and plans to review additional opportunities each quarter. Its strategy emphasizes seed-stage funding for businesses connected to Y Combinator, the renowned startup accelerator that has backed thousands of companies and produced numerous tech "unicorns."

Rich Aberman, portfolio manager for RVII, emphasized that the goal is to make retail investor representation standard across seed and Series A cap tables as the fund scales.

The move comes as private technology firms delay entering public markets. Industry data indicates the median time from funding to IPO has stretched from five years in 1999 to roughly 14 years today, leaving trillions of dollars in market valuation locked within private portfolios.

While early-stage startup investing carries elevated risk, Robinhood executives noted the fund is designed to lower institutional barriers and broaden participation in high-potential growth sectors.

Management Structure And Fees

Individual traders using the Robinhood app, as well as registered investment advisers on the TradePMR Fusion platform, can submit share allocation requests ahead of the offering.

Robinhood Ventures, an SEC-registered investment adviser and subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, will manage the vehicle. The fund carries an annual base management fee of 2% of net assets, alongside a 20% annual incentive fee calculated on net realized capital gains.

HOOD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has gained 277% over the past session.

HOOD stock has lost nearly 22% year-to-date.

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