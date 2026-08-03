Starting October 1, hospitals can receive up to about $287,000 more from Medicare for each qualifying patient for Yartemlea, Omeros said.

Company CEO Gregory Demopulos said the decision should make it easier for hospitals to choose the drug based on what patients need.

YARTEMLEA is the only medicine approved in the U.S. for the transplant complication known as TA-TMA.

In the first quarter this year, after YARTEMLEA launch, Omeros reported net product sales of $9.9 million.

Omeros Corporation said on Monday that U.S. Medicare officials have approved extra payments to hospitals that use its newly launched drug YARTEMLEA to treat a rare and often deadly complication of stem cell transplants.

Shares of the company were trading 4% higher at the time of writing.

Higher Reimbursement For OMER’s Therapy

Starting October 1, hospitals can receive up to about $287,000 more from Medicare for each qualifying patient under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ new status for the therapy. The extra funds go straight to the hospitals to help cover the high cost of the new treatment. Omeros itself will still receive the same payment for the drug.

YARTEMLEA is the only medicine approved in the United States for this transplant complication, known as TA-TMA. The condition damages small blood vessels and can be life-threatening, especially for the kidneys. About three in 10 patients who receive the more complex type of stem-cell transplant in the U.S. are covered by Medicare.

Company CEO Gregory Demopulos said the decision should make it easier for hospitals to choose the drug based on what patients need, rather than worrying about the cost.

YARTEMLEA Market Opportunity

YARTEMLEA reached the market earlier this year after winning FDA approval in late 2025. It is Omeros’ first commercial product and the main source of near-term revenue. The company is counting on growing sales of the drug to help fund the rest of its research pipeline, which includes longer-lasting versions of similar medicines, experimental cancer therapies, a potential treatment for cocaine addiction, and other programs aimed at hard-to-treat conditions.

In the first quarter this year, after YARTEMLEA launch, Omeros reported net product sales of $9.9 million.

How Did OMER Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MER stock fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘extremely high’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock is “undervalued by a handful of multiples” considering YARTEMLEA’s expected sales next year.

Another user opined that the stock will slowly climb higher over time as short-term panic sellers finish selling and more serious investors start buying.

OMER stock has fallen over 25% year-to-date.

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