Nucor’s total net sales fell 10% to $7.69 billion in the fourth quarter, falling well short of analysts’ estimates of $7.9 billion, as per fiscal.ai data.

Nucor's fourth quarter adjusted net earnings attributable to stockholders came at $400 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, which was below consensus estimates of $1.81 per share.

Nucor’s biggest segment, which is the steel mills segment, saw its earnings decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to lower volumes and margin compression, primarily in sheet.

The company expects earnings to increase in the first quarter of 2026.

Shares of Nucor Corp fell more than 3% after hours as its fourth quarter (Q4) earnings missed earnings estimates.

The missed earnings prompted traders to predict that stock is going to ‘tank’ in Tuesday’s session.

Q4 Earnings

Excluding impairment charges taken during the quarter, Nucor's fourth quarter of 2025 adjusted net earnings attributable to stockholders came at $400 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, which was below consensus estimates of $1.81 per share, according to data from fiscal.ai.

The company said that in the fourth quarter of 2025, losses and impairments of assets were of $21 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. These were primarily related to the closure or repurposing of certain facilities in the steel products segment.

Steel Segment Struggled

Nucor’s biggest segment, which is the steel mills segment, saw its earnings decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to lower volumes and margin compression, primarily in sheets.

Total shipments fell 8% in the quarter to $5.9 billion. The company’s total net sales fell 10% to $7.69 billion in the fourth quarter, falling well short of analysts’ estimates of $7.9 billion, as per fiscal.ai data.

Outlook 2026

The company expects earnings to increase in the first quarter of 2026. It said earnings in the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase across all three of its operating segments, with the largest increase in the steel mills segment.

As per the company, the increase in the steel mills segment is expected due to higher volumes and higher realized prices across all major product categories. The steel products segment is also expected to report improved earnings in the first quarter due to increased volumes on stable pricing.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around NUE trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bearish user on Stocktwits expected the share to ‘tank’ on Tuesday and called earnings a ‘giant miss’.

Shares in the company have jumped 45% over the past 12 months.

