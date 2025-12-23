Novo Nordisk shares were up more than 9% in Tuesday’s midday session after the company said that the U.S. FDA has approved its Wegovy pill for weight loss.

U.S. equities traded in the green on Tuesday noon amid optimism about a Santa Claus rally, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite on course for their fourth consecutive winning session.

Earlier in the day, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3%, higher than the Dow Jones forecast of 3.2%, as cited by MarketWatch.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.28% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, gained 0.25%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 0.18%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday’s midday trade:

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO)

Novo Nordisk shares were up more than 9% in Tuesday’s midday session after the company said that its Wegovy pill for weight loss has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the first oral GLP-1 class drug for weight management approved by the agency.

NVO stock is down 39% year-to-date.

Trinity Biotech Plc. (TRIB)

Trinity Biotech’s shares were up nearly 47% in Tuesday’s midday trade after the company announced that it had secured an order for nine million units of its TrinScreen HIV rapid diagnostic test, scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 and the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

TRIB stock is up 48% year-to-date.

Starfighters Space Inc. (FJET)

Starfighters Space shares were down over 51% in Tuesday’s midday session, taking a breather after a massive 371% rally on Monday. The company laid out its 2026 plans, stating that the convergence of government demand, growth in the commercial space segment, and public market access following its IPO positions it well.

FJET stock is up 56% year-to-date.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (VWAV)

VisionWave shares were up nearly 8% in Tuesday’s midday trade after the company announced the issuance of a new patent that covers the systems and methods for real-time movement, position detection, and imaging technology.

VWAV stock is up 263% year-to-date.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow shares were down nearly 3% in Tuesday’s midday session after the company announced the acquisition of cybersecurity startup Armis in a $7.75 billion deal as it looks to bolster its offerings amid rising threats due to the expanding use of AI.

NOW stock is down 28% year-to-date.

