Higher-margin models lifted Nio’s Q2 vehicle margin to 18.5% from 10.3% a year earlier. Now, Morningstar warns discounts could erode those gains.

Morningstar says Nio built its luxury image using Tesla’s Roadster playbook, but cheaper Onvo SUVs could draw buyers away.

Onvo’s five-seat L80 starts about $21,000 below Nio’s five-seat ES8.

Nio’s three brands outsold BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi individually in China for the first time in Q3.

Nio (NIO) CEO William Li said that the EV maker’s 2026 revenue will top $15 billion, while Morningstar warns that cheaper Onvo SUVs could lure buyers away from the luxury brand Nio built using Tesla’s Roadster playbook.

NIO’s U.S.-listed stock fell 7.9% to $2.45 on Friday, marking its lowest levels since April 2020.

Nio CEO Looks Past Selloff To $15B Revenue Year

Speaking to owners in Changzhou on Saturday, CEO William Li said that he judges the company by what it sells and earns. “Sales volume, revenue, gross profit, and profit are what’s real,” he said. “Nio’s revenue this year will definitely exceed 100 billion yuan [$15 billion].”

Nio reported 57.7 billion yuan in first-half revenue. If third-quarter (Q3) revenue comes in within its guidance range of 33.3 billion to 34.1 billion yuan, the company would need 8 billion to 9 billion yuan in the final quarter to reach Li’s milestone. Nio will report its Q3 results on Dec. 1.

Additionally, Li said that the selloff would not change how he runs Nio, Onvo and Firefly. “Our whole Nio team will definitely not simply cater to the capital market,” he told owners. “That’s neither necessary nor meaningful.”

How Nio Borrowed Tesla’s Roadster Playbook

Nio built its reputation for speed before it sold its first family SUV. Its Formula E team won the series’ first drivers’ championship, and its EP9 supercar set an electric lap record at Germany’s Nurburgring in 2017. By June 2018, buyers could take home a seven-seat ES8 carrying the same badge

“The approach is similar to Tesla’s branding strategy of releasing its Roadster sports car first, then expanding from high-end to the entry-level premium market,” Morningstar said. “Given Nio’s premium positioning and price ranges of major models, we think the Nio brand is perceived by car owners as equivalent to the premium image of BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the internal combustion engine, or ICE, market.”

By 2024, Nio was taking on Tesla (TSLA) more directly. It introduced Onvo’s first family SUV, the L60, as a rival to the Model Y. The lower-priced Onvo also gave families access to one of Nio’s signature services. At compatible stations, drivers could swap a depleted battery for a charged one.

Morningstar sees that kind of convenience as a selling point for younger drivers. “Younger-generation car buyers place a high value on in-vehicle technology and user experience, giving Nio a competitive advantage over traditional automakers,” the firm said. For Nio, the challenge is giving those buyers a reason to pay more for its flagship badge when Onvo offers some of the same benefits.

Morningstar: Onvo Could Lure Buyers Away From Nio’s ES8

Families shopping for a five-seat electric SUV now have two choices from Nio, priced 140,000 yuan ($20,965 ) apart. Onvo’s L80 launched in May at 242,800 yuan with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery. Nio’s ES8 followed in July at 382,800 yuan with a larger battery, dual motors, and 20-way adjustable front seats. Even the top L80, with Nio’s own assisted-driving chip and lidar sensors, cost 279,800 yuan.

Nio’s president said the price gap would help each SUV find its own buyers. The company even offered Onvo owners 10,000 bonus points to trade up to the ES8.

However, Morningstar sees a risk that shoppers eyeing the ES8 could choose the cheaper Onvo instead. “The launch of mass-market brand Onvo will impair Nio's premium image and dilute the company’s focus on the premium NEV segment,” the brokerage said.

Onvo Helped Nio Surpass BMW In China

Nio’s three brands outsold BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi individually in China for the first time in the third quarter. Nio, Onvo and Firefly posted 111,638 combined retail sales, ahead of BMW Group’s 107,210, Mercedes-Benz Group’s 99,592 and Audi’s 94,597, according to figures shared by Nio’s president.

The flagship ES8 still drew buyers at a premium. Nio said its latest-generation ES8 reached 160,000 cumulative deliveries last month and led retail sales among vehicles priced around 400,000 yuan in China through October. Meanwhile, the Nio brand delivered 18,125 vehicles, while Onvo accounted for 8,383 of the group’s 34,246 deliveries, nearly one in four.

What The Nio Badge Is Worth

Morningstar’s bull case hinges on what buyers will pay for the Nio badge. “Nio has successfully built its premium brand image, which will differentiate the company from its mass-market competitors and generate extra pricing power for the company’s electric cars,” Morningstar said.

Nio said selling more of its higher-margin models helped lift its vehicle margin to 18.5% in the second quarter from 10.3% a year earlier. Its Dec. 1 results will show whether those gains held up in the quarter Nio outsold its German rivals in China.

Meanwhile, discounts could also squeeze those margins. “Intense competition in China’s auto industry will place pricing pressure on automakers. The company will need to offer promotions and discounts to consumers, which will weigh on its vehicle margin outlook,” the brokerage said.

The longer test comes when owners buy their next car. “While we applaud Nio’s success so far in establishing a premium brand in China, we think it is too early to determine whether brand loyalty will be maintained over at least a 10-year period,” the firm said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid ‘high’ message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of November 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$NIO He [CEO William Li] is right, if he did what would be best for investors they would have turned profits last year and would be a 30bill company today. But instead its 50% below 2018 ipo price”

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Meanwhile, a bullish user said, “The fact that Li Bin isn’t putting financial resources in supporting the stock price to me is a good thing. I’ll be happy to continue adding.”

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NIO’s U.S.-listed stock has declined 52% year-to-date.

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