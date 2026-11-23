Interest in Muskie's gigawatt-scale data center site is unchanged, and the same potential customers are still in the mix, Prager said.

Prager said investor sentiment has been putting pressure on the public markets.

He pushed back against pressure to disclose a customer before securing a lease agreement.

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust agreed to purchase a 75% stake in two joint ventures of Amazon Web Services data centers.

TeraWulf (WULF) CEO Paul Prager said on Sunday that the company was not in a hurry to get a tenant for its Muskie data center campus in Kentucky, a deal that would protect shareholders from dilution.

Prager acknowledged the pain of the recent sell-off in U.S. markets, calling it a ‘terrible market’. He wrote on X, “Risk appetite has changed. Public market valuations have changed.” But the demand for compute and the lack of power to support it have not, he added.

Source: @PaulBPrager/x

No Rush On Muskie

From Prager's perspective, nothing has changed at Muskie. He said the same parties are interested in the gigawatt-scale site. "I don't need to announce a customer just so I can say Muskie is leased," he wrote.

He said the company wants the right customer, credit, economics, and a structure that lets TeraWulf fund its share of the equity. "I hate dilution," Prager wrote.

TeraWulf doubled contracted power at Muskie to 1 GW in October. Now it's about finding the right customer, not just looking at credit, said Prager. Prepayments, customer-funded equipment, and strategic capital would provide the equity needed, he said.

WULF stock was up over 3% in overnight trading, after closing 14% lower on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WULF remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.

The Markets Are Forcing Differentiation

Demand is still strong, said Prager, noting that AMD's (AMD) data center revenue nearly doubled year over year. Some of TeraWulf's customers have discussed accelerating their plans, he added.

On the company's moat, Prager wrote, "Actually, a few customers are talking to us about accelerating. They see the same thing we do: a dysfunctional market can be an opportunity to build a deeper and wider moat."

"The sell-off is making investors separate between real projects and those that have only land and a big megawatt number," he said. Sites with power, permits, and infrastructure already in place are now worth more than they were six months ago, he added.

The Benchmark

Prager called the recent Blackstone-Amazon data center deal "a valuable data point." Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (BXDC) agreed last week to purchase a 75% stake in two joint ventures of Amazon Web Services data centers for an estimated $5 billion, with a 7% initial cap rate.

He said it was a true example of what long-term investors are willing to pay for consistent data center cash flows backed by strong credit.

WULF has been down 14% so far this year.

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