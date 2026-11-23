The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell more than 5% in Monday’s session as its 10-month slide toward a low continued.

The KOSPI is in a deep selloff driven by AI and fell more than 4% on Monday, remaining well below its June record high.

Crypto liquidations reached about $299 million over 24 hours, with short positions making up more than three-quarters of the total.

Macro strategist Andreas Steno Larsen called the weekend's emergency measures a sign of crisis but also of how liquidation waves end.

Arthur Hayes saw Bitcoin (BTC) revisiting $55,000 as South Korea's stock market index extended its losses early on Monday, testing emergency support measures across Asia.

Asian trading opened late on Sunday ET, with Hayes pointing to Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ). “Q’s are rolling over in Asia morning session, let’s run it back turbo and retest $55k on $BTC,” he wrote on X. Later on, Nasdaq futures were up over 3%. "Not a great start to the week," Hayes added.

Source: @CryptoHayes/x

KOSPI Slides Despite Emergency Measures

According to Bloomberg, regulators in South Korea, Taiwan and China rolled out emergency measures over the weekend, including short-selling curbs in Taiwan and a margin cut in China.

Over the weekend, Korean authorities said restrictions on company share buybacks would be relaxed for three months. They also said they would be ready to tap a fund to prop up the stock market if necessary, Bloomberg reported, while adding that the fund was last used during the 2008 financial crisis, according to local media.

South Korea Tightens After KOSPI Extends 10-Month Slide

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Lee Eog-weon said, "We will significantly strengthen the registration and review of virtual asset service providers based on the enforcement decree of the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information, which was amended last August."

He added, "We will thoroughly manage fund transfers to high-risk overseas exchanges and personal wallets to effectively block money laundering crimes that exploit virtual assets."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell more than 5% in Monday’s session as its 10-month slide toward a low continued. At its June peak, the index was up more than 110% for the year. That gain is now down to about 10%.

Source: @AndreasSteno/x

On X, Macro strategist Andreas Steno Larsen called it a “crisis,” adding that “this is how liquidations end.”

Why Is Bitcoin Up?

Bitcoin’s price rebounded to $61,600, up over 4% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC moved to the ‘bullish’ zone from ‘neutral,' while chatter stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

According to CoinGlass, crypto liquidations totaled around $299 million over 24 hours. Short positions comprised 76% of the total. Bitcoin brought in nearly $157 million, with shorts accounting for roughly 81% of that total.

On Saturday, Bitcoin fell to about $55,200 before reclaiming $60,000. Hayes said that day that $50,000 would be "the next real test" for Bitcoin if the Nasdaq kept falling. The Nasdaq 100 posted its worst week since March 2020; however, Bitcoin has rebounded from its lows.

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