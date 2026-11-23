BlackBerry launched its secure browser for Windows as recent tech outages highlight the need for stronger cybersecurity.

BlackBerry launched its Chromium-based secure browser for Windows, extending its mobile offering to desktops.

It lets users access work apps like Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive on personal computers.

U.S. intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned of more technology outages as organizations upgrade systems.

BlackBerry (BB) stock rose overnight as the company said its secure Windows browser helps businesses protect work data without managing employees’ personal computers. The launch comes as U.S. intelligence chief Jay Clayton warns that technology upgrades could lead to more outages across critical systems.

BlackBerry stock traded over 3% higher overnight, ahead of Monday.

BlackBerry Bets On Workplace Applications And Secure Connectivity

On Friday, BlackBerry said its new Access Secure Browser for Windows uses Chromium technology to extend its enterprise security capabilities to desktop users. The launch builds on its existing iOS and Android offerings and replaces the previous desktop version.

This could make internal applications accessible from unmanaged Windows machines without needing companies to issue additional hardware. The Windows browser supports web applications, allowing services such as Outlook, Teams and OneDrive to operate in dedicated desktop windows.

BlackBerry Highlights Data Sovereignty Feature

BlackBerry also highlighted the browser's deployment architecture as a selling point for government agencies, regulators and critical infrastructure operators. Many competing secure browsing products depend on cloud-based management systems operated by external vendors, raising concerns around jurisdiction and control.

BlackBerry Access operates within an encrypted BlackBerry Dynamics container and uses the BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) framework. Organizations running UEM on their own premises can retain browser administration, identity management, and security policies within their infrastructure.

BlackBerry’s Secure Communications division provides mission-critical software—including UEM, SecuSUITE encrypted voice and messaging, and AtHoc critical event management. In the second quarter, the division outperformed expectations, expanding 5 percentage points year-on-year to 66% and generating $9.7 million in adjusted EBITDA.

U.S. Intelligence Chief Warns Of More Tech Outages

BlackBerry’s update lands as U.S. intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned that technology outages could become more common as companies and government agencies upgrade older systems to improve performance and security.

A series of U.S. tech outages in November disrupted Microsoft services, air travel, major banks, and the National Security Agency. Most were caused by software errors, equipment failures, or efforts to upgrade old systems, not cyberattacks.

BB Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’.

A user said, “Between QNX, Secure Communications, government and defense contracts, automotive technology and the growing opportunity in physical AI, BlackBerry has multiple avenues for growth that the market hasn’t fully priced in.”

Another user said, “The previous CEO was laughably incapable of monetizing every opportunity handed to him on silver platters. Let's see if the current CEO can capitalize on a nation security and market meltdown episode.”

BB stock has gained 105% year-to-date.

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