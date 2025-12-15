The Nephrocare Health IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 15 following strong investor demand, with the issue being oversubscribed 14.08 times. Shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on December 17.

Investors who subscribed to the Nephrocare Health Services IPO may finally get clarity today, December 15, as the company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment. The IPO had attracted strong interest during its three-day subscription window, shifting focus now to allotment results and the upcoming listing.

The shares are scheduled to debut on both the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 17.

What Happens After Allotment?

Once the allotment is completed, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants. Those who do not receive shares can expect refunds to be processed on December 16, as per the IPO timeline.

Strong Investor Interest Across Categories

Nephrocare Health Services IPO saw robust demand from all investor segments. By the end of Day 3, the issue was subscribed 14.08 times overall.

Institutional investors showed the strongest interest, with the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion subscribed 26.82 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their quota 24.77 times, while retail investors subscribed 2.36 times. The employee category also saw healthy demand at 2.81 times.

In total, the IPO received bids for 18.69 crore shares against just 1.32 crore shares on offer.

Grey Market Premium Hints at Positive Listing

In the unofficial grey market, Nephrocare Health shares are currently trading at a premium of around Rs 34.5 per share. Based on this GMP, the stock is expected to list at approximately Rs 494.50, translating into a potential gain of about 7.5% over the IPO price.

Market experts, however, advise investors to treat grey market trends with caution, as premiums can fluctuate sharply before listing.

How to Check Nephrocare IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check their allotment status online using their PAN or application number.

On the BSE or NSE website, applicants need to select the equity IPO section, choose 'Nephrocare Health Services' from the issue name list, and submit their details.

Alternatively, the allotment status can be checked on the Kfin Technologies portal by selecting the company name and entering PAN, demat details, or the application number.

IPO Structure and Use of Funds

The Rs 871.05 crore IPO consisted of a fresh issue worth Rs 353.40 crore and an offer-for-sale amounting to Rs 517.64 crore.

The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to expand its dialysis clinic network across India, repay existing borrowings, and meet general corporate requirements.

The IPO had a fixed lot size of 32 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,720. Ahead of the public issue, Nephrocare Health raised Rs 260.26 crore from anchor investors.

About Nephrocare Health Services

Founded in 2010, Nephrocare Health Services has grown into one of India's leading providers of dialysis and renal care. The company offers a full range of kidney care services, including haemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis, diagnostics, wellness programmes and pharmacy services.

As of September 30, 2025, Nephrocare operated 519 clinics across India and international markets such as the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Nepal. Notably, its Uzbekistan facility is the world's largest dialysis clinic. In India, over 77% of its centres are located in tier II and tier III cities, catering to underserved populations.