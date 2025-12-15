On-chain data showed Buterin exchanged three altcoins for under $17,000 in USDC.

The sales were flagged by Lookonchain and Arkham Intelligence.

DINU experienced the sharpest price reaction, reflecting thin liquidity.

Buterin has a history of selling meme tokens and donating proceeds to charity.

Vitalik Buterin on Sunday trimmed his holdings in Uniswap (UNI), Kyber Network Crystal (KNC), and Dogey-Inu (DINU) for a little under 17,000 USD Coin (USDC).

According to data flagged by Lookonchain and Arkham Intelligence, the wallet linked to the Ethereum (ETH) co-founder sold 1,400 UNI, 10,000 KNC, and around 40 trillion DINU, receiving exactly 16,796 USDC in the process.

Transactions on Vitalik Buterin’s Arkham profile on December 14 as of 10:00 p.m. ET | Source: Arkham Intelligence

What Are Markets Saying?

Ethereum’s price held steady on Sunday evening, at around $3,123 but UNI’s price dropped 2.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $5.41 amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Meanwhile, KNC’s price edged 1.1% lower in the last 24 hours, trading at around $0.25, with retail sentiment in the ‘neutral’ zone amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

DINU’s price took the worst hit, down more than 18% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the meme coin was in ‘neutral’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Meme Coins And Buterin

The latest sale is similar to past sales by Buterin of meme tokens that have historically sent large allocations to his address, often marketing the transfer as a symbolic “burn.” Over time, Buterin has routinely sold or donated those tokens.

In January, Buterin sold more than $1 million worth of at least 28 meme coins, including DINU, and donated the proceeds to Kanro, his charity focused on pandemic prevention. Dogey-Inu dropped more than 50% following that sale.

In October last year, he liquidated over $1 million in meme tokens and distributed the proceeds to various charities, while in December he donated 88 ETH to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a move that sparked a rally in the associated MOODENG token.

Although the dollar value of Sunday’s transactions is negligible relative to Buterin’s on-chain net worth of over $7 million, activity tied to his address usually carries signaling power. For illiquid tokens such as DINU, which still reference an early allocation to Buterin in their branding, even small sales can trigger sharp price moves.

