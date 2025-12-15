The Park Medi IPO allotment is expected on December 15 after the issue was oversubscribed 8.52 times, showing strong investor interest. Refunds and share credits are scheduled for December 16.

If you applied for the Park Medi World IPO, today could bring some clarity. After a strong response from investors, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 15. Once the allotment process is completed, unsuccessful applicants will start receiving refunds, while successful bidders will see the shares credited to their demat accounts. The stock is scheduled to make its debut on the exchanges later this week.

When Will Refunds and Share Credits Happen?

As per the IPO timeline, refunds will be initiated on December 16. On the same day, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of investors who receive an allotment.

Park Medi World shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on December 17.

Investors Show Strong Interest

The IPO attracted healthy demand across all investor categories. Overall, the issue was subscribed 8.52 times, indicating solid interest in the healthcare company.

Retail investors subscribed their portion 3.32 times, while demand from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors was even stronger. The NII category was subscribed 15.93 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers booked 12.07 times their allocated quota.

What Grey Market Premium Suggests

In the unofficial grey market, Park Medi IPO shares are currently trading at a premium of around Rs 6.5. This suggests a potential listing price near Rs 168–169, roughly 4% higher than the IPO price.

That said, market watchers caution that grey market premiums can fluctuate. While the GMP had touched as high as Rs 33 earlier, it has also slipped to zero in some sessions.

How to Check Your Park Medi IPO Allotment Status

Investors waiting for allotment results can easily check their status online using their application number or PAN.

On BSE: Visit the IPO allotment page, select Park Medi World Ltd, enter your details and click search

On NSE: Go to the IPO bid status section, select the symbol PARKHOSPS, and submit your details

On Kfin Technologies: Choose Park Medi World Ltd from the IPO list and enter your PAN, demat or application number

Quick Recap of IPO Details

The Park Medi World IPO was open from December 10 to December 12. The issue combined a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 770 crore with an offer-for-sale of Rs 150 crore.

The price band was set at Rs 154–160 per share, and retail investors had to apply for a minimum of 92 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904.

What the Company Plans Next

Park Medi World, which operates hospitals across North India, plans to use the IPO proceeds to expand its healthcare facilities, reduce debt, and meet general corporate needs.

For investors, the next key milestone is the listing on December 17, which will reveal how the stock is received by the market.