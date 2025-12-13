The primary market will be active from December 15-19. KSH International is the sole mainboard IPO, aiming to raise over Rs 700 crore. The SME segment will see three new IPOs: Neptune Logitek, MARC Technocrats, and Global Ocean Logistics.

As December heads towards the year-end, the primary market is gearing up for another busy week. Between December 15 and 19, investors will see a mix of fresh IPO openings and high-profile stock listings, including ICICI Prudential AMC, one of the most awaited debuts of the month.

While the action on the fundraising side will be limited to one mainboard IPO, the SME space will remain active, offering multiple opportunities for retail investors looking at smaller issues.

One Mainboard IPO to Track: KSH International

The spotlight this week will be firmly on KSH International, the only mainboard IPO opening for subscription.

The issue will open on December 16 and close on December 18. The company plans to raise over Rs 700 crore through a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale. While part of the funds will be used to support business growth, the offer-for-sale portion will allow existing shareholders to trim their holdings.

KSH International has fixed its price band at Rs 365–384 per share. Share allotment is expected by December 19, with listing on the BSE and NSE likely on December 23. The issue is being managed by Nuvama Wealth Management, with MUFG Intime acting as the registrar.

SME IPOs: Three Smaller Issues to Open

The SME segment will remain busy through the week, with three companies tapping the market.

Neptune Logitek will be the first to open its IPO, with a fixed-price issue starting on December 15 and closing on December 17. The offer consists entirely of fresh shares, and the company is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on December 22.

MARC Technocrats will follow with a book-built issue opening on December 17 and closing on December 19. The IPO includes both fresh shares and an offer for sale, with the price band set between Rs 88 and Rs 93 per share.

Global Ocean Logistics will also open its IPO on December 17. This is a completely fresh issue, priced in the Rs 74–78 range, and will close on December 19, after which the company will list on the SME platform.

Listings to Watch: ICICI Prudential AMC in Focus

Apart from new IPOs, the week will also see several companies making their stock market debut.

On Monday, December 15, Corona Remedies and Wakefit Innovations are scheduled to list on the mainboard. In the SME segment, Riddhi Display, Prodocs Solutions and KV Toys India are also expected to debut.

Mid-week, on Wednesday, December 17, Nephrocare Health and Park Medi World are set to list on the mainboard, while Unisem Agritech and Shipwaves Online will enter the SME space.

On Thursday, December 18, Pajson Agro India and HRS Aluglaze are expected to list on the SME platform.

The week will wrap up on Friday, December 19, with ICICI Prudential AMC making its much-anticipated debut on the stock exchanges. The SME segment will also see Stanbik Agro, Ashwini Container and Exim Routes entering the market.

What Should Investors Keep in Mind?

With a mix of IPO openings and listings, the coming week offers multiple touchpoints for investors. While mainboard activity remains limited, the steady flow of SME issues and marquee listings like ICICI Prudential AMC are likely to keep market sentiment engaged as the year draws to a close.