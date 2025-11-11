CEO Arkady Volozh said demand for AI infrastructure capacity exceeded availability, limiting the size of the contract.

Nebius announced a five-year, $3 billion AI infrastructure agreement with Meta Platforms.

Revenue for the third quarter was $146.1 million, up four-fold from last year but slightly below analyst expectations.

Adjusted net income showed a loss of $100.4 million, higher than estimates, and capital expenditures surged to $955.5 million.

Nebius (NBIS) announced a new agreement on Tuesday to deliver AI infrastructure to Meta Platforms (META), valued at approximately $3 billion over five years, alongside its third-quarter earnings results, which missed Wall Street expectations.

NBIS stock was up as much as 3.5% and the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits in pre-market trading. Retail sentiment on the platform around the firm improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day, as chatter remained at ‘high’ levels.

Nebius reported revenue of $146.1 million, slightly below analyst expectations of $156 million, according to Koyfin data – but a four-fold increase as compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income came in at a loss of $100.4 million, higher than the estimated $95.7 million.

Like other companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, Nebius saw its capital expenditure increase in the latest quarter to $955.5 million from $172.1 million a year.

Nebius’ Second Large Enterprise Win

In September, Nebius reported its first major enterprise AI infrastructure contract with Microsoft, valued between $17.4 billion and $19.4 billion. The company said it remains on track with the execution of that deal and expects revenue from it to ramp up throughout 2026.

“Similar to our Microsoft deal, the economics of this agreement are attractive and will help accelerate the growth of our AI cloud business even further in 2026 and beyond,” founder and CEO Arkady Volozh wrote in a letter to shareholders.

He added that Nebius plans to deploy the capacity needed to service the agreement over the next three months. “In fact, demand for this capacity was overwhelming, and the size of the contract was limited to the amount of capacity that we had available,” he wrote.

