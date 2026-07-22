Stocktwits data showed retail sentiment declined to ‘extremely bearish’ on SPY and ‘neutral’ on QQQ.

Surging oil prices and Middle East tensions tempered optimism following Tuesday's AI-led rally.

Tesla and Alphabet headline Wednesday’s earnings calendar, with investors watching AI spending, cloud demand, Robotaxi progress and Optimus updates for clues on the next leg of the AI trade.

Super Micro's upbeat preliminary results reignited AI infrastructure optimism, but traders continue to debate whether Big Tech can sustain the market's AI-driven momentum.

U.S. stock futures were under pressure early Wednesday as markets took a breather after a sharp technology-led rebound in the previous session. As the U.S.-Iran conflict escalation entered its 12th day, crude oil surged above $85 a barrel, dampening risk appetite ahead of key Big Tech earnings. Alphabet and Tesla report after the closing bell today.

At Wednesday’s ASEAN meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington remains committed to diplomacy but accused Tehran of violating its agreement, noting that the Strait of Hormuz remains a key sticking point. Markets are also digesting newly announced drug tariff schedules from the Trump administration, alongside federal initiatives to accelerate nuclear power deployment for AI data centers.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures declined 0.9%, S&P 500 and Dow futures fell 0.4%, and Russell 2000 futures were down 0.5%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has declined to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is on the retail radar ahead of Wednesday's Q2 earnings. Beyond vehicle deliveries, investors will be watching for updates on Robotaxi and Optimus, AI strategy and margins.

Alphabet (GOOGL): In focus ahead of Q2 results as investors weigh heavy AI capital expenditures against reports of potential AI content licensing friction with major online publishers.

Intel (INTC) and SK Hynix (SKHY): Both stocks remain in focus after SK Hynix denied reports it was considering acquiring Intel's Ohio semiconductor campus. The focus now shifts to Intel's earnings on Thursday and SK Hynix's results next week.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares soared 16% in early premarket trade after the AI server maker reported preliminary results showing a record quarterly order backlog for AI infrastructure.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): The chipmaker attracted retail attention after Nvidia’s push into AI CPUs with its new Vera data center architecture, intensifying competition in server hardware. Both AMD and NVDA stocks slipped in early premarket trade.

Oklo (OKLO) and X-Energy (XE): Nuclear energy stocks continued higher after joining a Trump administration initiative to accelerate nuclear reactor deployment for AI data centers, highlighting the growing "AI power" investment theme.

Oil stocks (USO, BATL, TPET, XOM, CVX, OXY) are in focus following the sharp rally in global benchmark crude oil prices above $85 per barrel.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): Shares rose over 3% in early premarket trade after winning a $266 million U.S. Air Force contract for space launch and defense infrastructure support.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS): Stock remained under pressure as an institutional holder reduced its stake by over 30% ahead of a trial quiet period for its lead AML candidate.

Nike (NKE) is rebuilding its Greater China strategy by cutting ties with third-party online distributors to take direct digital control of its consumer sales channels.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Paramount Skydance (PSKY), Trump Media and Technology (DJT), Nokia Corp (NOK), Venture Global Inc (VG), and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the earnings front, GE Vernova (GEV), AT&T (T), CME Group (CME), and Northern Trust (NTRS) are among those reporting before the bell. Meanwhile, apart from Alphabet and Tesla, ServiceNow (NOW), Quantumscape (QS), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are among others reporting after market close today.

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