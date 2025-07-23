It was likely the first time that the company included such a warning in its offering.

SpaceX’s recent tender offer reportedly included a warning that CEO Elon Musk might return to politics again.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the offer contained language that Musk has served as a special adviser to President Donald Trump “in connection with the Department of Government Efficiency and may in the future serve in similar roles and devote significant time and energy to such roles.”

SpaceX reportedly included the language inside the “risk factors” section of the paperwork sent to investors. It was likely the first time that the company included the warning in its offering. As per the report, the rocket and satellite maker’s latest offering valued the company at $400 billion, making it the most valuable private firm in the world.

The relationship between Musk and Trump has soured ever since the billionaire CEO departed from his role as the head of DOGE in late May.

The relationship between Musk and Trump has soured ever since the billionaire CEO departed from his role as the head of DOGE in late May. Musk has been particularly critical about Trump’s flagship “Big Beautiful Bill,” which became law earlier this month. The President has also fired back at Musk and even threatened to cancel the many federal contracts of his companies.

Musk even went as far as to launch a new political party, which drew sharp criticism from Trump. However, Musk has toned down his attacks on Trump in recent weeks and pledged to refocus on his business empire. “Back to working 7 days a week and sleeping in the office if my little kids are away,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

If Musk were to again turn to politics, it could jeopardize SpaceX’s future. The company has extensive ties with NASA and expects to carry U.S. astronauts to the moon by 2027. SpaceX’s satellite broadband providing unit, Starlink, is also used widely by the U.S. government.

Through its latest tender offer, SpaceX will reportedly allow some shareholders to sell their stake in the company, giving early employees and investors a chance to cash out. This is an increasingly common practice for startups that remain private for extended periods.

