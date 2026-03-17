While the cuts would only make a small dent in its planned 2026 expenses, they are meant to protect margins, analysts say.

Media reports over the weekend suggested that Meta is considering a 20% workforce reduction to offset the costs of its AI bets and prepare for greater efficiency enabled by internal AI tools.

BofA projects up to $8 billion in annualized cost savings if the layoffs occur at the reported scale.

Stocktwits sentiment moved to 'bullish,' although some traders expressed skepticism that the potential layoffs also signal strain in the company's AI strategy.

Meta Platforms, Inc. could see up to $8 billion in annualized cost savings from potential layoffs, analysts say, a buffer that would help protect margins even as the company pursues one of its most aggressive AI spending plans to date.

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Reuters reported last weekend that Meta is considering cutting roughly 20% of its workforce to offset the cost of its AI infrastructure buildout and prepare for a leaner operating model as AI-assisted tools reduce the need for headcount. The cuts could affect around 16,000 employees, making it the company's most significant restructuring since its 2023 "year of efficiency." Meta has not confirmed the plan.

JPMorgan estimates the reduction could save the company up to $6 billion annually. Bank of America projects an even higher figure, up to $8 billion under what it describes as "conservative" assumptions. BofA added that the cuts are necessary for Meta to hit its 2026 operating income targets, and reiterated its 'Buy' rating with an $885 price target, implying roughly 41% upside from the last close.

The savings would not dramatically change Meta's overall cost picture, according to the analysts. JPMorgan noted they wouldn't make "as big of a dent" against the company's projected 2026 expenses of $162 billion to $169 billion. But on a per-share basis, the research firm estimates the cuts could add $2.00 in incremental GAAP earnings per share above its current fiscal 2027 projection of $31.50.

JPMorgan retained its 'Overweight' rating and an $825 price target on Meta stock, implying a 32% gain from the last close.

If Meta is willing to reduce headcount at this scale while ramping AI investment, Jefferies thinks it "signals a broader shift." Analysts at the brokerage maintained a 'Buy' rating and a $1,000 price target, a 60% upside from the last close.

AI Triggers Tech Layoffs

Amazon, Atlassian, Block, Inc. and Salesforce are among the major tech companies to announce significant workforce cuts over the past two months, with many citing AI-driven efficiency gains as a key factor behind the reductions. Dell reduced its employee strength by 10% to 97,000 in its last fiscal year, which ended in January 2026.

About 38,645 tech workers have already been laid off by 60 tech companies in 2026, according to data from the corporate layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi.

Retail's View On META

Reacting to the layoffs report, Meta shares gained 2.3% on Monday, their best single-day performance since late January, following its quarterly report.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Meta was 'bullish,' unchanged over this week. However, some traders were skeptical of the layoffs news, saying it also signals missteps and overspending in the company's AI strategy.

META sentiment and message volume as of March 17 | Source: Stocktwits

"$META I've never been more bearish on meta. The AI failure and waste is astounding. The layoffs are a ploy to soften the blow on ER day when they miss their targets," speculated a user.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Meta has delayed the rollout of its forthcoming flagship AI model, codenamed Avocado, after it fared poorly in internal testing.

Like other tech peers, Meta stock has struggled of late due to a dwindling view of tech stocks and market volatility stemming from the U.S.-Iran war. Meta shares are down 5% year-to-date.

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