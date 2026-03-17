Users highlighted that NCCN inclusion could lead to increased prescribing of Anktiva by oncologists and improved insurance reimbursement.

Stocktwits activity surged after the NCCN update, with message volumes jumping over 300% in 24 hours.

Retail traders flagged bullish calls on revenue growth and “generational wealth” in response to the update.

The update comes as ImmunityBio pursues FDA label expansion for papillary disease.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) rose nearly 1% in overnight trading heading into Tuesday, with retail traders spotting a “recommended” status for the company's bladder cancer therapy on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), a not-for-profit alliance of 33 leading cancer centers.

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Investors on social media are already framing the development as a catalyst for Anktiva's real-world adoption, citing potential gains in prescriptions and insurance coverage.

Retail Buzz Surges After NCCN Update

On Stocktwits, activity around ImmunityBio surged following the NCCN filing, with message volumes jumping more than 300% over the past 24 hours, while its watcher base has climbed 41% over the past three months.

Meanwhile, sentiment toward the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) was ‘bullish,’ with message volume surging over 250% in the past 24 hours and the ETF up nearly 2% so far this year.

XBI sentiment and message volume as of March 17 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits independently confirmed that the latest NCCN guidelines released Monday list Anktiva plus BCG as an “other recommended” treatment option for patients with certain types of high-risk bladder cancer, including both CIS and papillary-only disease.

One retail watcher struck a bullish tone, saying, “Profitability is guaranteed since the NCCN news just increased our market by 6-10 times in the US!” The user went on to outline a revenue ramp scenario, adding, “Add triple our current sales and we’d be at breakeven… at 8 times an increase we break a billion in sales… we get to $2 billion in annual revenue.”

Others echoed the conviction, though with a more tactical lens. “Not enough folks know about NCCN approval… time to load again!!!” another user said, adding that the development could represent “generational wealth creation” for investors willing to stay invested through near-term moves.

At the same time, some users suggested the impact may take time to reflect in price action fully. “The market will react, but retail investors will not see it instantly.”

Retail Traders Flag Adoption Upside For Anktiva

Retail commentary focused heavily on how the update could influence real-world use of Anktiva. “If NCCN updates ANKTIVA for papillary: insurers will reimburse immediately, oncologists will start prescribing,” one user said.

Another user pointed to the clinical update, noting that the latest NCCN guidelines now list Anktiva as a Category 2B option for BCG-unresponsive high-risk bladder cancer, including papillary-only disease, adding that while this means it is considered “useful in certain circumstances,” it is still part of the standard treatment framework used by oncologists.

The same user added that expansion into papillary-only patients is significant, as those cases were previously limited to chemotherapy, trials, or other intravesical options, arguing that inclusion could lead to “more doctors prescribing” and “insurance coverage improving dramatically.”

Another user pointed to the strength of the recommendation itself, saying the papillary-only segment “seems to imply” a Category 2A rating and calling that outcome “golden,” while noting that making this explicit would be key.

What The NCCN Listing Shows

A review of the latest NCCN Guidelines shows that Anktiva, which is available under the generic name Nogapendekin alfa (inbakicept-pmln), when used with standard BCG, is now listed as an “other recommended” treatment option for patients with high-risk bladder cancer that has not responded to BCG. This includes both patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) and those with papillary-only disease, effectively expanding its use into a broader group of patients.

In the guidelines, Anktiva appears alongside other bladder-sparing treatments such as chemotherapy-based options and gene therapy, while surgery and clinical trials remain the top “preferred” choices.

Some therapies, like Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), an immunotherapy developed by Merck, are listed for use in certain situations, while single-drug chemotherapy is included as a lower-evidence option in some cases. The update places Anktiva within the standard set of treatments doctors can consider across both major forms of this disease, even as the company continues to seek a formal FDA label expansion.

Off-Label Path And FDA Catalyst In Focus

IBRX stock fell over 2% on Monday to end at $8.21, with shares nearly tripling over the past year. The retail narrative builds on developments from last week, when ImmunityBio said physicians could begin prescribing Anktiva for papillary bladder cancer ahead of formal FDA approval if the therapy were included in treatment guidelines.

CEO Richard Adcock said last week that the company had submitted supporting data to the NCCN, adding that inclusion could allow prescribing based on clinical guidance while the company works toward regulatory expansion.

The company has also resubmitted its supplemental biologics license application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for papillary disease, with a potential update expected in the coming weeks.

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