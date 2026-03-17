Analysts turned bullish, citing strong data and the drug's potential to expand into earlier treatment settings.

The company launched a $250 million share sale, with the potential to raise an additional $37.5 million, to fund the development of its lead cancer drug, Varseta-M.

Positive trial data showed that Varseta-M achieved response rates of up to 32% and maintained disease stability for about 7 months.

CytomX reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and a revenue miss, even as it maintained a cash runway into Q2 2027.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) slipped in after-hours trading on Monday after hitting a five-year high as a $250 million share sale sparked dilution fears, even as analysts pointed to a massive upside on the back of strong cancer data.

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CTMX stock jumped over 44% on Monday to end at $6.75, marking its best session in nearly a year.

CytomX Launches $250M Stock Offering

CytomX said it has launched an underwritten public offering of $250 million in common stock and, in some cases, pre-funded warrants, with underwriters holding an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million in shares.

The biotech firm plans to use the proceeds to fund the development of its lead candidate, Varseta-M, and other pipeline programs, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Strong Trial Data Supports Varseta-M

The offering follows positive Phase 1 expansion data for Varseta-M in the late-line setting of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company said about 32% of patients responded to the treatment at the higher dose and 20% at the lower dose, with the disease kept from worsening for a median of around 7 months in both groups. The drug helped control the cancer in more than 80% of patients, and most side effects were considered manageable.

CytomX said it plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mid-year to align on a potential registrational study. The company is also testing Varseta-M in combination with Bevacizumab, a therapy that blocks the blood supply to tumors.

However, the company also posted a fourth-quarter loss of $0.22 per share on Monday, wider than the expected $0.09 per share, while revenue came in at $663,000, missing estimates of $7.9 million. The company ended 2025 with $137.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, with a runway expected into the second quarter of 2027.

Wall Street View On CTMX

Analysts responded with a wave of upgrades and higher price targets after positive results for Varseta-M. H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $17 from $10, implying a 152% upside from current levels, and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. The brokerage said the therapy sets a “new precedent for late-line colorectal cancer,” and added that Varseta-M already looks viable for later-stage patients, with potential to move earlier if safety holds. It raised the probability of Varseta-M approval to 60% from 40%.

Additionally, JPMorgan upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised its price target to $12 from $7, implying a 78% upside from its last close. The firm said that the results met or exceeded expectations for a “win scenario.” The firm estimates peak U.S. sales of about $1.5 billion and sees further upside from combination opportunities and earlier-line use.

Oppenheimer also raised its price target to $12 from $10 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, saying the data “handily exceeded even the upside case” and could be a “game-changer” for colon cancer.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CTMX shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from the ‘bullish’ zone over the past day amid a whopping 49,800% surge in message volumes over the same period. The stock watcher has also climbed 7% over the last 24 hours.

CTMX sentiment and message volume as of March 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said they were “holding strong after offering”

Another user said, “They will not have any issues with completing the offering in a short amount of time. Wouldn't surprise me if all of the authorized shares and then some aren't already bought. This is what good baby bios do when they have good data.”

CTMX stock has skyrocketed by more than 900% in the past year.

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