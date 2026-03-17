Intelligent driving usage surged over 80% month-on-month, with engagement crossing 200 million km for the first time.

User reliance deepened, with over 100% growth in high-usage drivers and time spent on assisted driving jumping more than 200%.

ES8 remains the key growth driver, with the 80,000th delivery milestone nearing and over 54% share of February volumes

Momentum follows Nio’s first-ever quarterly operating profit, driven by higher-margin ES8 deliveries.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) climbed to a fresh four-month high on Monday as a surge in intelligent driving usage following its latest software upgrade, combined with strong ES8 delivery momentum, reinforced investor confidence in the company’s tech-led growth story.

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Nio’s U.S.-listed stock posted its third straight session of gains on Monday, jumping nearly 3% to $6.03.

AI Driving Adoption Accelerates Post-Update

The rally follows the rollout of Nio’s World Model (NWM) 2.0, an upgraded intelligent driving system introduced in late January, which is gaining rapid traction among users, ChinaEVHome reported.

The company’s data showed that total mileage driven using assisted driving features rose 81.5% month-on-month, crossing 200 million km in a single month for the first time. Usage of urban navigation features climbed 81.7%, while the share of time drivers relied on intelligent systems increased 81.0%.

User behavior also shifted positively. The number of drivers relying on assisted driving for more than half of their trips jumped 115%, while those using it for over half of their driving time surged 211%.

ES8 Momentum Strengthens Delivery Outlook

Alongside the tech push, vehicle demand remains strong as Nio is set to deliver its 80,000th third-generation ES8 this week, reflecting sustained momentum for the premium SUV, according to a CnEVPost report.

The ES8 has been a key driver of growth, accounting for over 54% of total deliveries in February, when it sold 11,260 units, topping China’s large SUV segment for a third straight month. The company expects first-quarter deliveries of 80,000 to 83,000 vehicles, implying a strong March finish after delivering 27,182 units in January and 20,797 in February.

Nio also pointed to a recovery in new orders following the Chinese New Year slowdown, supported by incentives such as a limited-time purchase subsidy and new customization options.

The strong vehicle momentum follows Nio’s latest earnings report, where the company posted its first-ever operating profit of 807.3 million yuan for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven largely by deliveries of higher-margin models such as the ES8.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘bullish’ amid a 300% surge in 24-hour message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of March 17 | Source: Stocktwits

U.S.-listed shares of Nio have risen 23% year-to-date.

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