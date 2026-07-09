The company laid the foundation for its newest site in New York and separately said it will invest $3 billion in Texas.

The upcoming New York facility will support Micron’s long-term goal of manufacturing 40% of its DRAM in the U.S.

The company is providing GlobalWafers in Texas with $500 million in financing to expand its manufacturing facility and source silicon wafers for 10 years.

The investments are expected to help Micron fulfill commitments under its recently struck supply deals with Ford and General Motors.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) jumped on Thursday after the chipmaker boosted its overall U.S. investment commitment to $250 billion from $200 billion through 2035 as part of its latest push to manufacture a sizable portion of its memory chips locally.

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At the time of writing, MU stock was up 7% and among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Micron Lays Foundation At New York Site

The company announced that it has laid the foundation for its latest manufacturing facility in Clay, New York, achieving the milestone more than one quarter ahead of schedule.

The upcoming facility will support Micron’s long-term goal of manufacturing 40% of its DRAM in the U.S. The news comes after the company began manufacturing 1-alpha DRAM in Virginia in May, following an expansion of its Manassas production facility.

Micron is among the key semiconductor companies that have pledged to invest billions in the U.S. as part of a broader Trump administration initiative to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and reduce reliance on other nations.

“Micron is proud to bring the world's most advanced memory manufacturing to Central New York, strengthen the domestic semiconductor supply chain and help secure America's technology leadership for generations to come," said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Micron To Invest Up To $3B In Texas

In a separate statement, the company said it will invest $3 billion in Texas and, as part of that, provide silicon wafer firm GlobalWafers with $500 million in financing.

That money is expected to be used for expanding GlobalWafers’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing facility in Sherman, from which Micron will source raw materials for 10 years. Moreover, the duo will work together to develop new wafer technologies and processes for future chip production needs.

The investments are expected to, among other things, help Micron fulfill commitments under its recently struck supply deals with Ford and General Motors, as automakers rely on advanced chips for their newer vehicles that would feature AI and other computing capabilities.

What Retail Traders Think About MU

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform views the $3 billion investment as a “bullish long-term signal for domestic supply chain buildout.”

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Another user said the company is stepping up the capex story.

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MU shares have more than tripled in value so far this year and have increased more than eightfold over the past 12 months.

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