Enovix appointed former Apple executive Michael Vyvoda as its Chief Operating Officer to oversee its global manufacturing, supply chain and operations engineering teams.

Enovix said Vyvoda will lead its global manufacturing, supply chain and operations engineering teams as the company ramps production at its facilities in Malaysia and South Korea, supported by R&D in India.

The appointment comes as Enovix shifts from technology development to commercial-scale manufacturing across multiple battery platforms.

Enovix said it had recently commenced the production of batteries for smart eyewear after receiving its first commercial order for about 50,000 units

Shares of Enovix Corp. (ENVX) soared in Thursday’s opening trade after the battery maker appointed former Apple Inc. (AAPL) executive Michael Vyvoda as its Chief Operating Officer.

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Vyvoda, who helped scale AirPods manufacturing during more than five years at Apple, will oversee Enovix's global manufacturing, supply chain, and operations engineering teams.

Enovix shares gained nearly 16% in Thursday’s pre-market trade before paring some of the gains to hover 6% higher in the opening session. ENVX was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

ENVX Eyes Global Manufacturing Expansion

Enovix said Vyvoda will take charge of its global manufacturing, supply chain and operations engineering organizations as the company ramps production across its facilities in Malaysia and South Korea, with research and development support from India.

The appointment comes as Enovix shifts from technology development to commercial-scale manufacturing across multiple battery platforms.

“Enovix is at an inflection point — scaling from technology leadership into sustained, high-volume commercial manufacturing,” said Vyoda, while adding that the customer demand across multiple large markets drew him to the company.

According to an estimate from Counterpoint Research, Apple’s AirPods revenue is expected to exceed $100 billion in 2026, about five years after the initial launch in 2021.

The firm stated that Apple is expanding AirPods beyond audio by enhancing call quality and listening experiences while adding features focused on content creation and health monitoring.

“This, coupled with Apple Intelligence and broader portfolio availability, is expected to boost AirPods revenue,” it added.

ENVX’s Commercial Ramp Gains Momentum

Vyvoda’s appointment comes after Enovix posted a 49% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $7.6 million and expanded its pipeline for Korea-manufactured products to more than $130 million.

Enovix said it had recently commenced the production of batteries for smart eyewear after receiving its first commercial order for about 50,000 units, while smartphone qualification efforts continue and its newly launched MX-1 platform targets the drone and defense markets.

What Retail Traders Think Of ENVX Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Enovix trended in ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

One bullish user believes that if Vyvoda’s appointment helps the company bridge the gap in its portfolio from prototypes to scale, the company's story could change quickly.

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ENVX stock is down 25% year-to-date and 60% over the past 12 months. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is up 33% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF (VBK) is up 26%.

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