Aehr Test announced a follow-on order for its FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in system, its third such order of 2026.

The FOX-XP WLBI system is a type of advanced semiconductor testing platform.

The order includes Aehr’s fully automated FOX-XP system and its FOX WaferPak AutoAligner.

Aehr had secured a $14 million order in February and another one in March for its FOX-XP WLBI system.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) jumped more than 13% on Thursday after the semiconductor test equipment maker announced a follow-on order for its FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) system, marking its third such production order of 2026.

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Third FOX-XP WLBI Order In 2026

On Thursday, Aehr Test Systems received a production order from its lead silicon photonics customer to support high-volume production of silicon photonics devices for AI optical interconnects and hyperscale data centers. The FOX-XP WLBI system is a type of advanced semiconductor testing platform.

The order includes Aehr’s fully automated FOX-XP system and its FOX WaferPak AutoAligner, which together can test up to nine 300mm wafers simultaneously with minimal manual handling, Aehr said. The customer is developing advanced silicon photonics technology designed to improve data transfer speeds and reduce power consumption in AI processors and high-performance computing systems.

Aehr also said that the customer successfully installed its first automated FOX-XP production system earlier this year and has begun ramping up manufacturing.

The latest order marks Aehr’s third FOX-XP WLBI system order this year, following a $14 million order in February and another order in March.

AEHR’s Orders Beat Expectations

Aehr makes test and burn-in systems for a wide range of semiconductor devices, including power chips, sensors, memory chips, processors, microcontrollers, and silicon photonics components.

In April, the company said it booked more than $92 million in orders during the second half of fiscal 2026, well above its earlier forecast of $60 million to $80 million. According to Fiscal.ai, Aehr’s annual revenue is expected to grow from $49.8 million in 2026 to $85.1 million in 2027.

Retail’s Take On AEHR

AEHR had dipped below its 100-day moving average (DMA) on July 2 for the first time in about five months. Thursday's buzz pulled the stock back above this key average.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment surrounding AEHR flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to climb to “triple digits.” It's trading around $77 at the time of writing.

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AEHR stock has surged 250% so far this year.

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