According to TheFly, Aletheia raised its price target for Micron to $650 from $315, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Explaining its bullish outlook for the company, Aletheia stated in its note that the surge in demand for AI training and inference is continuing to drive massive consumption of high-bandwidth memory.

Micron is one of the leading producers of HBM modules, with its HBM3E module being specially geared toward AI applications.

Aletheia doubled its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share estimates for Micron and tripled its fiscal 2027 EPS estimates.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) received a major price target hike on Wednesday from analysts at Aletheia, who also raised their earnings estimates for the company over the next two years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to TheFly, Aletheia more than doubled its price target for Micron to $650 from $315, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The new price target implies an upside of nearly 63% from the stock’s current levels.

Micron shares were up nearly 6% in Wednesday’s opening trade.

Why Is Aletheia Bullish On Micron?

Explaining its bullish outlook for the company, Aletheia stated in its note that the surge in demand for AI training and inference is continuing to drive massive consumption of high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Micron is one of the leading producers of HBM modules, with its HBM3E module being specially geared toward AI applications.

Aletheia also noted that the rapid emergence of agentic AI workloads requires an “equally large volume (if not more) of diversified memories.”

Aletheia doubled its fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron and tripled its fiscal 2027 EPS estimates.

Micron Ships Samples Of Industry’s Highest Capacity LPDRAM Module

Micron on Tuesday announced that it has shipped the customer samples of the industry’s highest capacity low-power double-data-rate memory (LPDRAM) module, the 256GB SOCAMM2.

The new module is aimed at data centers, and the company touted that it consumes a third of the power of a standard registered dual in-line memory module (RDIMM), while also taking a third of the footprint.

“Micron’s 256GB SOCAMM2 offering enables the most power-efficient CPU-attached memory solution for both AI and HPC,” said Raj Narasimhan, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Cloud Memory Business Unit.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding Micron trended in the ‘bearish’ territory, while message volume was at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

One user stated that there is something “way bigger” brewing with Micron.

MU stock is up 40% year-to-date and 339% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<