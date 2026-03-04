The company announced a multi-year partnership with Perplexity, which will run its next-generation systems on CoreWeave’s cloud.

Perplexity has begun running its AI inference workloads on CoreWeave’s Kubernetes Service as a part of the early rollout phase.

CoreWeave will roll out Perplexity’s Enterprise Max subscription plan across its organization.

CRWV shares have declined nearly 25% after reporting a mixed fourth-quarter print last week.

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares gained over 6% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company announced a multi-year partnership with Perplexity to support its AI inference workloads and expand services across both companies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CRWV stock is on track for a first gain in six sessions.

Perplexity will run its next-generation AI systems on CoreWeave’s cloud platform, using dedicated NVIDIA GB200 NVL72-powered clusters. As part of the deal, CoreWeave will deploy Perplexity’s Enterprise Max across its organization. Enterprise Max is Perplexity’s highest-tier subscription plan offering access to advanced AI models, research tools, and search capabilities.

Perplexity has already begun running its AI inference workloads on CoreWeave’s Kubernetes Service as a part of the early rollout phase. It has also begun using CoreWeave’s Weights & Biases (W&B) models to train, fine-tune, and manage its AI systems from testing to full production.

“This partnership reflects a wider mix of emerging AI leaders adopting the CoreWeave platform. Like many others, they choose us for our unified AI cloud platform — not just access to capacity — and that is building a more diversified CoreWeave business,” CEO Mike Intrator told Axios on Wednesday.

Michael Burry Slams CoreWeave

In a Substack post last week, investor Michael Burry said CoreWeave “exists as an off-balance sheet SPV [special purpose vehicle] designed to lose money,” arguing that AI hype pushed it into the public markets.

He compared the company to Level 3 Communications during the dot-com bubble, warning that CoreWeave may face even greater challenges because its infrastructure depreciates more quickly.

CRWV shares have been under selling pressure, declining nearly 25% after reporting a mixed fourth-quarter print, in which loss came in at $0.56 per share, wider than Wall Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.50. However, revenue jumped 110% to $1.57 billion, topping the $1.55 billion forecast.

The company forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $12 billion to $13 billion. For the first quarter, it expects sales of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, which is below Wall Street’s $2.29 billion estimate. It also announced plans to raise capital spending to $30 billion–$35 billion to expand its data center footprint.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user called the development “huge news” and expects the stock to surge to $100. It is currently trading at $78.

Another user readjusted their price target to $125 after the deal, from $115 earlier.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 5%.

Read also: Why Did BW Stock Jump 15% In Pre-Market Today?



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<