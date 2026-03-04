According to TheFly, BofA analysts upgraded Tesla stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’, assigning a price target of $460.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) Robotaxi ambitions received a thumbs up from analysts at BofA on Wednesday, with the firm calling the Elon Musk-led company the “leader” of the next era of mobility.

According to TheFly, BofA analysts upgraded the Tesla stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’, assigning a price target of $460. This implies an upside of more than 17% from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Tesla shares were up more than 2% in Wednesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

What Did BofA Analysts Say?

Explaining their bullish outlook on Tesla, analysts at BofA stated in a recent note that they view the company as the “current leader in consumer autonomy.”

The firm also expects Tesla to quickly become a leader in autonomous robotaxi services, given the company's ability to scale more profitably than its competitors.

While Tesla’s competitors in the automobile space are companies like General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F), and Stellantis NV (STLA), among others, the electric vehicle giant will compete with companies like Uber Technologies (UBER) and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo in the autonomous ride-hailing segment.

BofA analysts expect autonomous vehicles to spur the next era of growth in the mobility space, giving consumers an option to save time and have a safer travel experience.

Musk’s Robotaxi Predictions

BofA’s upgrade comes amid multiple predictions from Tesla CEO Musk about rolling out robotaxi services.

During an appearance at the World Economic Forum in January, Musk stated that Tesla’s robotaxi services would be “very, very widespread by the end of this year within the U.S.,” according toCNBC.

Musk said in a post on X in January that Tesla had begun offering Robotaxis without a safety monitor in Austin, Texas.

However, according to a Sherwood News report on Wednesday citing data from the Robotaxi Tracker, only one Tesla Robotaxi had been logged serving unsupervised rides in Austin over the past two weeks.

During an appearance on the All-In Podcast in October 2025, Musk stated that Tesla will have 500 Robotaxis in Austin by the end of 2025. However, that target was slashed to 60, according to a report by Electrek.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

One bullish user on the platform thinks that the Tesla stock is “way oversold.”

TSLA stock is down 11% year-to-date, but up 48% over the past 12 months.

