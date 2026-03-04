Ives highlights 10 key tech companies that offer defensive advantages in this volatile environment, especially those connected to the cybersecurity and defense sectors.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said on Wednesday that concerns tied to ongoing geopolitical instability have intensified market nervousness already affected by challenges like the AI Ghost Trade and worries about Anthropic's recent tools.

Despite recent sell-offs, Ives sees certain technology stocks as resilient and well-positioned to weather this turmoil.

In a post on the X platform, Ives highlights 10 key tech companies that offer defensive advantages in this volatile environment, especially those connected to the cybersecurity and defense sectors.

The stocks include CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), Microsoft (MSFT), Palantir (PLTR), Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM), Planet Labs (PL), ServiceNow (NOW), and Voyager Technologies (VOYG).

